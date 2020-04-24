How PC & PS4 Cross-Play Works in Predator: Hunting Grounds

The latest game by Illfonic has arrived in Predator: Hunting Grounds and it’s a multiplatform release across both PS4 and PC.

This game is actually published by Sony, meaning it isn’t available on Xbox One, and there’s currently no news as to whether it’ll ever arrive there.

However, the playerbases between PC and PS4 won’t be separated as we’ve seen with numerous games in the past, including Friday the 13th, which was developed by Illfonic.

Instead, the game is fully cross-play with the two platforms and things will work seamlessly between them. Anybody that is on the PS4 will be marked in-game with a PlayStation logo next to their name while PC players have a computer monitor.

If you’re a Fortnite player, then this system will already be very familiar to you. Outside of that, the game will play practically the same as you’d expect no matter the platform you’re on.

PS4 players will likely load into the game a bit slower than their PC counterparts, but there shouldn’t be any issues once they actually get into the game. The gameplay should feel the same on both platforms, but PC players will more than likely get a smoother framerate.

In terms of actually using your weapons, mouse and keyboard should offer an edge over using a controller, but we can’t imagine it’ll be that big of a deal.

Predator: Hunting Grounds looks a lot more polished than it was when it hit beta, so if you had issues with it before, it’s possible they could have been fixed in the final release.

No matter if you’re a fan of playing as a soldier in a team of four or controlling the Predator itself, you’re sure to find a lot of fun playing this game.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is out now for PS4 and PC.