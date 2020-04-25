Pokemon GO Investigating Illusions Step-by-Step Guide

Community Day: Play at Home Edition for Pokemon GO is going live in certain parts of the world right now.

That means players are starting to get their hands on the Special Research quest “Investigating Illusions.” You can access this quest through a paid ticket in the in-game shop for $1, according to Niantic.

Players have already begun chronicling the steps needed to complete the quest. Here’s the full step-by-step guide on the Pokemon GO Investigating Illusions Special Research quest:

Step 1

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 10 PokeBalls

Catch 10 Abra – 20 Abra Candies

Make five Nice Throws – Abra encounter

Completion Reward: 2,000 Stardust, 1 Incense & Abra encounter

Tips: According to Leek Duck, the Abra you get from this step has a chance to be shiny. We assume that the Kadabra and Alakazam you get from the later steps have a chance to be shiny as well.

Step 2

Catch 15 Abra – 20 Abra Candies

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Kadabra encounter

Evolve three Abra – 1,000 XP

Completion Reward: 2,000 Stardust, 1 Incense & 1 Poffin

Step 3

Make three Great Curveball Throws

Evolve one Kadabra – Five Golden Razz Berries

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 1,500 XP

Completion Reward: 2,000 Stardust, 1 Incense & 1 Rocket Radar

Step 4

[Already Complete] – 5,000 Stardust

[Already Complete] – 1,500 XP

[Already Complete] – Five Silver Pinap Berries

Completion Reward: 2,000 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies & Alakazam Encounter

Tips: You don’t have any tasks to complete for this step. Just collect the rewards. According to Leek Duck, if you catch the Alakazam from this step during your Community Day hours then it will know Counter.

Community Day is on April 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in your local time zone. As usual, the event will feature a certain Pokemon, this time Abra, and you can evolve said Pokemon during the event or up to two hours after the event is over to give it an exclusive move, in this case the Fast Attack Counter.

Niantic made some changes to Community Day to encourage people to stay home. In addition to doubling the duration of Community Day, Niantic made Incense last for three hours during the event instead of Lure Modules, Buddy Pokemon with a level of Great or higher will bring you items such as PokeBalls throughout the event, and taking snapshots with the GO Snapshot feature will occasionally have Abra photobomb the picture and appear in the overworld. A special Community Day bundle is also being offered in the in-game shop, which includes an Elite Charged TM, 30 Ultra Balls, three Super Incubators and three Incense for 1,280 PokeCoins.

