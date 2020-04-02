Pokemon GO Research Tasks: April 2020

New Pokemon GO Research Tasks are here for April and players can get Alolan Exeggutor for completing a Research Breakthrough, according to Niantic.

Just like with the Research Breakthrough reward of Ferroseed for March, players will get bonus stardust along with their Alolan Exeggutor. To get a Research Breakthrough, players have to complete seven different Field Research Tasks on seven different days.

Here are the current Pokemon GO Research Tasks for April 2020 and the Pokemon you get for completing them, according to The Silph Road. The list will continue to be updated as more Research Tasks are discovered.

*Chance of shiny encounter April Fools 2020 (Until April 7 at 10:00 p.m.) Earn three Candy while Walking with your Buddy – Stunfisk Feed a Berry to your Buddy – Sudowodo* Catch three Ditto – Croagunk* Evolve & Power Up Evolve a Pokemon – Eevee* or Alolan Diglett* Power up Pokemon five times – Bulbasaur*, Charmander* or Squirtle* Throw Make five nice throws – Voltorb Make three great throws – Gastly*, Lileep*, Anorith* Make three great throws in a row – Onix* Make five great curveball throws in a row – Spinda* Make three excellent throws in a row – Larvitar* Battle Battle another Trainer – Burmy* Win five Raids – Aerodactyl* Win a level three or higher Raid – Omanyte*, Kabuto* Catch Catch three rock-type Pokemon – Magmargo Catch 10 Pokemon – Magikarp* Catch five Pokemon with Weather Boost – Poliwag*, Vulpix Catch a dragon-type Pokemon – Dratini* Egg Hatching Hatch an Egg – Bayleef* Buddy Tasks Earn five hearts with your Buddy – ??? Other Take one snapshot of a grass-type Pokemon – Shroomish Trade a Pokemon – Pineco* Transfer three Pokemon – Parasect Send three Gifts to friends – Magmar* Sponsored Catch eight Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust or One Rare Candy Send three Gifts to Friends – 1,000 Stardust or One Rare Candy

Players can currently enjoy the April Fools event from now until April 7 at 10:00 p.m. local time, according to Niantic.

For the duration of the event, pokemon known to be tricksters such as Gastly, Haunter, Voltorb, Sudowoodo, Aipom, Croagunk and Foongus will appear more frequently in the wild. Players can also find Aipom, Wynaut, Bonsly, Croagunk and Stunfisk more frequently in 5 km Eggs.

In addition to that, Stunfisk made its debut in the game. You can find Stunfisk in 5 km Eggs, but after the event is over you can only find it in Field Research Tasks or very rarely in the wild according to Niantic.

Ditto is appearing more frequently in the wild for the duration of the event and the list of Pokemon it can transform into has permanently increased according to Niantic.

Shiny Croagunk will be added to the game with the April Fools event.

Aipom and Croagunk will appear up to five times a day from using GO Snapshot and getting a photobomb during the event, according to Pokemon GO Hub. You also have a chance of encountering a shiny Croagunk this way, and if it does it will even appear shiny in the overworld unlike most other shiny Pokemon according to one user on The Silph Road Subreddit.

In other news, Niantic recently announced plans to enhance Pokemon GO for indoor play to help curb the spread of COVID-19, such as improving Adventure Sync so it works better with indoor movement and activities, allowing players to take on Raid Battles together from home and looking into ways for players to virtually visit different places including a new way to enjoy Pokemon GO Fest from home. Niantic has already updated the game to double the distance you can interact with Gyms from.

Make sure to practice social distancing!

