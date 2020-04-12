Power of Music Disc Locations in Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Near the end of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, the game will decide to dump a bunch of side quests on you at once and if you’re a completionist, you’ll drop everything you’re doing and immediately set your sights on these.

All of this will happen in Chapter 14, just as you and your party get set to go out and rescue Aerith from Shinra.

One of these quests is called The Power of Music and it will task Cloud and his party with tracking down three different music discs that help boost the morale of the citizens following the complete destruction of Sector 7.

The game doesn’t give you a set of directions to follow to track these discs down, so you’ll have to take matters into your own hands.

Here’s where you’ll have to go to get these discs and complete this pesky side quest.

Power of Music Disc Locations

There will be three separate discs to track down. Stand Up, Good Night, Until Tomorrow, and Fight On will be what you are looking for.

Each song has a much different sound than the last, but that’s what you need as you want to brighten the mood of everybody around.

Fight On Location

This music disc can be found at the Colleseum. Head over to the elevator, but instead of taking it down like you would to go compete, talk to the man at the desk to the left and buy the record from him.

It will only set you back 50 gil, so you’re sure to have enough money to purchase this.

Good Night, Until Tomorrow

This one can actually be found in the hotel in town, which will signified by the rest location on your map.

Head here and talk to the old man next to the front desk and grab the music from him.

Stand Up

This one is probably the hardest to track down since it requires you to actually explore a little bit. Head over to the Honeybee Inn and take a left at the front door.

You’ll see a spot to crouch under and you can get the last disc from the woman there.

These are all of the discs you’ll need for this side quest! Take them back to the music player, put them in, and watch the people dance.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is out now for PS4.