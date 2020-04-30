Sea of Thieves Reveals Major Emissary Adjustments

Coming off the major Ships of Fortune update in Sea of Thieves, Rare has already announced some big adjustments to one of the new emissaries.

The Reaper’s Bones objective was always intended to be sinking other ships flying different flags, but players were still able to raise their reputation quite easily be turning in loot.

Rare decided to rebalance that so it’d encourage players running that flag to attack more ships and turn in less loot. As a result, Rare has greatly reduced the amount of reputation earned upon turning in loot, keys and chests.

Standard loot items will now be worth a quarter of their original Reputation value to the Reaper’s Bones. Gold remains unchanged.

Athena’s loot has been reduced to half their Reputation value to the Reaper’s Bones, ensuring that legendary steals are still perceived as more valuable. Gold remains unchanged.

Ashen Tomes & Keys reduced to half their Reputation value to the Reaper’s Bones. Gold remains unchanged.

Gifts and Rag & Bones Crates reduced to half their Reputation value to the Reaper’s Bones. Gold remains unchanged.

Reaper’s Chests, Box of Wondrous Secrets and Gold Hoarder’s Skull still kept as the most valuable loot items to the Reaper’s Bones.

This will encourage the reapers to continue fighting ships, which is bad news for opposing ships out on the sea.

Getting sunk with a boat full of loot is never ideal, but now that the Reaper’s Bones emissaries will be encouraged to be on the hunt, it’s something that other players will have to be aware of.

The developers will continue to keep a close eye on how these adjustments play out in the game, and they’ll keep on making tweaks to better balance things as they see fit.

This latest tweak only took a week since the release of the update, so it’s clear the devs will swiftly move for a fix if they see an issue. You can read the full list of changes made by Rare in their forum post here.