Every Seventh Seraph Weapon PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Another Destiny 2 season means there are a bunch of new weapons to grind for. Tied to the Warmind Bunkers and Season Pass, these Seventh Seraph weapons are the only guns that can spawn Warmind Cells without any additional mods. This makes them especially potent since Warmind Cells are capable of wiping out a room of low tier foes with a single explosion. However, if you want to maximize your damage then you’ll need to grind bounties and various Season of the Worthy activities for these rolls.

Keep in mind, we are covering the PvE (Player vs Environment) side of the game since that’s what these weapons are best for. Warmind Cells are very much a PvE tool, so we don’t expect to see these weapons turn up a lot in the Crucible. Additionally, these are some of the best, if not the best rolls you can get for each gun.

Seventh Seraph Carbine God Roll

Chambered Compensator

High-Caliber Rounds/Armor-Piercing Rounds

Fourth Time’s the Charm

Vorpal Weapon/Swashbuckler

Masterwork – Stability

The Seventh Seraph Carbine is an absolute workhorse of a weapon. This auto rifle is terrific for quickly taking down enemies and it boasts a solid base range stat. For the god roll, we strongly recommend looking for one with Fourth Time’s the Charm in the first perk slot. Increasing the number of rounds you fire makes this weapon ideal for fighting majors or squeaking out that last bit of DPS (damage-per-second) against a boss.

Vorpal Weapon and Swashbuckler are the premier damage perks for the current meta, so either works great with this gun. If you find yourself using your primary against bosses then consider Vorpal Weapon, otherwise, Swashbuckler is the way to go. Especially if you are running a melee-focused build.

Seventh Seraph SI-2 God Roll

Fluted Barrel

Tactical Mag/Appended Mag

Demolitionist

Vorpal Weapon/Surrounded

Masterwork – Range

With sidearms finally getting love from the Destiny 2 community, the Seventh Seraph SI-2 has a lot of potential. While not the best sidearm in the game, the SI-2 boasts a decent perk pool that lets you quickly bring down a variety of enemies. For the first perk, we strongly recommend Demolitionist since it lets you quickly refill your grenade energy. However, there’s also a strong argument for Full Auto if you’re not as reliant on your abilities.

Your second slot should absolutely be either Surrounded or Vorpal Weapon. I prefer the former since sidearms aren’t great for boss damage anyway and this gun gets a nice boost with a Surrounded Mod on it. SI-2 can also roll with Dragonfly, which is fine but can be underwhelming in most end game engagements.

Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Tactical Mag

Fourth Time’s the Charm/Threat Detector

Multi-Killclip/Feeding Frenzy

Masterwork – Range

My personal favorite, the Officer Revolver is a fast firing, 180 RPM hand cannon that’s perfect for those looking for a weapon like Trust, but in the Kinetic Slot. Despite lacking a bit in the base range stat, the Officer Revolver has nearly identical reload speed, damage, and stability as Trust. For perks make sure to get one with a Range Masterwork and Corkscrew Rifling to boost that stat.

Fourth Time’s the Charm is terrific on this hand cannon as it lets you burn through major tier foes and I always love Multi-Killclip on hand cannons. Feeding Frenzy is also a superb option since this gun already has a decent reload speed without any modifications.

Seventh Seraph SAW God Roll

Polygonal Rifling

Armor-Piercing Rounds/Flared Magwell

Clown Cartage

Firing Line

Masterwork – Stability/Reload Speed

Whew is this an absolute monster of a machine gun.

Being able to roll with Clown Cartrage and Firing Line makes a solid DPS option against bosses or higher tier foes. While it doesn’t beat out weapons like Xenophage or Izanagi’s Burden, this is a solid Heavy Weapon that tears apart foes. Great for both end game and normal activities, the SAW works wonders if you’re not a fan of grenade launchers. For your magazine perk, try to get either Armor-Piercing Rounds or Flared Magwell, since they both provide unique, potent benefits. Firing Line is also a must if you’re using this for DPS, but there’s an argument to be made for Elemental Capacitor depending on your sub-class.

Seventh Seraph CQC-12 God Roll

Smallbore

Tactical Mag

Lead From Gold

Trench Barrel/Vorpal Weapon

Masterwork – Range

There are a lot of solid shotguns in Destiny 2, so we wouldn’t fault you for skipping the CQC-12. If you are looking for a god roll, there’s nothing out of the ordinary with this weapon. You’ll be grinding for the standard Smallbore, Lead From Gold, Trench Barrel rolls you can find on a bunch of other weapons. That doesn’t make this weapon bad, just underwhelming when compared to other choices such as Perfect Paradox. Spend your time grinding out other god rolls before working on this one.

Seventh Seraph VY-7 God Roll

Fluted Barrel

Tactical Mag

Ambitious Assassin

Feeding Frenzy

Masterwork – Stability/Range

One of the first Seventh Seraph weapons you’ll likely acquire, the VY-7 is a solid, well-rounded submachine gun. For those wanting to rock the VY-7, we recommend focusing on nabbing perks that increase this weapon’s stability. For your other perks, Ambitious Assassin is always a great pick and Feeding Frenzy is certainly the best in slot available for the VY-7. Firmly Planted is a decent secondary option for the first perk slot, but it’s a little too situational for my taste.

