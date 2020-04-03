Shiny Exeggcute in Pokemon GO: How to Catch

Shiny Exeggcute will appear with the arrival of the Spring Event 2020 in Pokemon GO.

Here’s what Shiny Exeggcute and Shiny Exeggutor look like in Pokemon GO:

Shiny Exeggcute turns from pink to yellow. Shiny Exeggutor’s body turns yellow also while its leaves turn red.

During the Spring Event 2020 from April 9 at 8:00 a.m. to April 16 at 10:00 p.m., Exeggcute as well as Chansey, Mareep, Marill and Torchic will be encountered more frequently in the wild, according to Niantic. That will certainly increase your chances of finding a Shiny Exeggcute, but even then your chances are pretty small. According to research from The Silph Road, players have an estimated 1 in 450 chance of finding a shiny Pokemon in the wild. Unfortunately that’s your best chance of finding a Shiny Exeggcute as it’s not able to be hatched from an egg according to Eurogamer. It’s also not confirmed yet to be one of the rewards for any of the Spring event-exclusive Field Research Tasks according to Niantic.

However, Alolan Exeggutor is the Research Breakthrough reward for April according to our previous article, so there’s a chance that might be shiny. That hasn’t been confirmed, though.

