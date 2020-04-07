How to Unlock New Agents in Valorant

Now that the Valorant beta has arrived, many players are jumping into the action for the first time and there are a lot of different characters for players to learn.

When you first get started, you’ll see that there are only five agents to choose from, but you’ll eventually be able to get up to 10 of them.

With each of them having their own unique playstyle, it’s important to find one that fits how you play. There’s a good chance that the initial five won’t fit that bill, so you’ll have to unlock more of them.

In order to do this, players will have to continue playing matches and racking up XP. Eventually, they’ll earn enough to pick an agent of their liking to unlock.

For me, it took three games to gain enough XP, but your mileage may vary. With enough playtime, you’ll be able to get all 10 of them.

Valorant does let you explore the abilities of the different agents before you actually unlock them, so make sure you do that so you don’t waste your hard-earned XP on somebody you don’t like.

It might even be worth taking some time in the practice range to get a feel for the abilities. Of course, your guns will all feel the same no matter which character you choose, so you won’t have to worry about that.

With the beta being so new, you don’t really have to be concerned with getting flamed by other players for not playing your character properly, so take this time to learn the ins and outs.

There are several different playstyles that can work in Valorant, which is what helps set it apart from a game likes CSGO. There is sure to be a massive learning curve, but you can only improve by consistently playing.

With no end date officially announced for this beta, make sure you get in as much time as you can.

Valorant closed beta is out now on PC.