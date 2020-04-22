Every Upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons Event

A little over a month since the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the casual players have slowly started to be weeded out while the diehards are still going as strong as ever.

In an effort to please these fans, as well as those who are just playing casually, Nintendo has laid out their plans over the next couple of months regarding the events coming to the game.

With the controversial Bunny Day event leaving a sour taste in the mouths of many players, there’s really nowhere to go but up, and that’s what Nintendo appears to be doing.

The Nature Day event will kick off on April 23, and it brings fan-favorite Leif into the mix and he’ll sell all sorts of shrubs and seeds for players to decorate their island with. Spring is in the air and Leif will be helping you get prepared. This event will run until May 4.

Hello, hello! This seems like a good time of year to get everyone thinking about the environment on their home island. That's why I've started planning a little something! I'll begin sharing details soon—perhaps even tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/i17dN8R2Og — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) April 22, 2020

During that event, the May Day Tour will begin from May 1 to 7, and it’ll allow players to head out on a limited-time tour to a different type of island than they might expect.

To close out the month of May, from the 18 to 31, it will be International Musuem Day and players will be able to take part in the Stamp Rally.

Finally, in June, it will be Wedding Season, which is when players can visit both Reese and Cyrus to get a glimpse at the married life in Animal Crossing.

Here’s a complete description of each of the events coming to Animal Crossing: