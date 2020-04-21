How to Visit Stage North of Sweaty Sands in Fortnite

While the Fortnite Travis Scott concert has actually started yet, the festivities have already kicked off with a special set of challenges.

These are called the Astronomical Challenges and if you end up completing all three of them, you’ll be rewarded with a variety of free cosmetics ahead of the concert itself.

The three objectives aren’t all that difficult to complete, but they will take some time to accomplish. Keep in mind that with these challenges being so new, there will be plenty of players looking to complete the same objectives you are.

As a result, they might be quite difficult to complete in a solos match, so you might want to try out Team Rumble if you’re having trouble knocking out these three challenges.

Where to Find Travis Scott’s Stage

One challenge will ask you to visit the concert stage north of Sweaty Sands, and while Chapter 2 does tell you exactly where that is, it can still be a bit tricky to track down.

One thing to keep in mind is that this stage is fully destructible, meaning that if you’re late to the party, you might miss out on finding the stage completely.

Luckily, there’s no chance of it being gone if you go straight to it and land. The stage itself isn’t actually on an island, but instead, you can find it floating in the water on its own.

It’ll be quite easy to locate as you land into the area because it’ll definitely be a hot spot for players.

In Team Rumble, this will become very easy to accomplish, especially if the area ends up being on your side of the map. All you have to do is touch the stage and that’s it!

It’s definitely a lot easier than having to dance for 10 seconds on a dance floor. While you’re in the area of the stage, make sure you bounce off five Astro Heads!

Completing all of these challenges will reward you with some free cosmetics, so make sure you do that before they’re gone for good.