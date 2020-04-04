VideoVideo related to 5 war of the visions: final fantasy brave exvius tips & tricks you need to know 2020-04-03T22:56:42-04:00

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius brings the classic strategy RPG experience first seen in Final Fantasy Tactics to mobile devices.

This full-fledged mobile Final Fantasy experience throws you into a turbulent kingdom full of strife and turmoil. You’ll get the chance to play out the adventures tied to each of the game’s kingdoms and discover the threads that bind them all together. The War of the Visions storyline is extensive and enthralling, which means you’ll get pulled in quickly and stay for the epic battles that unfold during your journey. There’s so much to see and do within War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, which is why we’ve gone out of our way to play it extensively and come back with some game-winning advice for you all.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius:

1. Everything You Need to Learn and Master is in the Beginner’s Hall

• War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is a deep strategy RPG whose roots are tied to Final Fantasy Tactics, which is just as complex and full of battle intricacies to remember. Before you start tackling a lot of the missions contained within the story and Farplane modes, try to complete as many Beginner’s Hall quests as you can.

• Not only will you get a better understanding of every element that’s integral to succeeding during each battle, but you’ll also earn some extra Visiore currency and character training items along the way. The tips section within the Beginner’s Hall also works as a great reminder of every mode and type of enhancement tool the game gives you access to. By the time you’ve completed every Beginner’s Hall quest, you’ll have a better grasp of what it takes to win at every battle encounter through your own strategic means.

2. Utilize the Auto-Battle and Companion Options During Certain Quests

• All of the game’s quests have certain missions tied to them, such as not using any items or having any KO’d units by the time the battle at hand comes to a close. Before you hop into every mission, do a quick check of the missions they ask of you. If you’re about to enter a mission that has quests tied to it that don’t block you from using the Auto-Battle option, then go ahead and use it. Make sure you build up a proper character formation, build up your units evenly, and also be sure to tend to the upgrades for all the equipment/Espers/Vision Cards you’ve obtained. Putting a formation of units together that all stick to a different element/ATK type is crucial, too.

• Doing all the proper upkeep mentioned beforehand will give your party a higher chance of completing all of the missions tied to a quest that doesn’t forbid you from using the Auto-Battle option. Just make sure you go out of your way to complete every mission tied to a quest – doing so gives you the chance to farm fully completed missions for XP and items with Skip Tickets. Some quest missions may keep you from relying on companions as well. As for quests that don’t have that roadblock placed in front of your progress, you should only hire a companion after you’ve failed a quest or haven’t fulfilled all of its missions by the time you complete it. The second time around, pour your Gil into hiring an overpowered companion so you can fulfill all of its missions with their assistance.

3. Summon New Units With the 10x Option More Often and Enhance Your Brand New Units ASAP

• As you play through several of the game’s battle modes, you’ll get your hands on Visiore. Visiore is required in order to summon all types of units and Vision Cards. You should gather up as much Visiore as you can so you can regularly rely on the 10x summon option, which gives you a higher chance of obtaining new units and Vision Cards.

• Plus you’ll most likely earn multiple copies of the units you already own and put more work into Limit Breaking them. When you do earn a new unit, pour all of the copies of a single type of EXP Cube you have into them to quickly level them up. This method works well when you’re looking to enhance a brand new unit’s job and unlock new abilities ASAP so they’re ready to become a regular member of your other unit formations.

4. Align Yourself with an Active Guild ASAP

• The benefits that come with joining a guild are plentiful. Once you’ve joined one, you’ll need to use the attend option on a daily basis to check-in with your fellow guild members and earn rewards.

• Attaching yourself to a guild also gives you the chance to upgrade Guild Statues, which unlocks tons of stat boosts for your formations. Try to earn as much Gil, Visiore and Kirin’s Mane as you can so you can put pout a ton of enhancing materials into each of the four Guild Statues. Don’t forget to claim and send gifts on a daily basis as well so you can earn extra Guild Medals for future Mog Shop purchases.

5. Attend to Your Your Daily Misions and Single Attempt Events; Unlock New Unit Slots for Chocobo Expedition Parties to Earn Even More Goodies

• Every time you enter a new daily session for the game, you should complete this mandatory list of tasks. Make sure you fulfill all of your regular daily challenges so you can collect a bunch of useful items and the three daily chests. When it comes to the summons tab, don’t forget to take advantage of the limited-time event option that gives you a free chance at the 10x summon option. Also, be sure to use up all of your nine video ad watching opportunities every day to earn free Visiore. When it comes to events, always complete the battles that only give you one chance to complete them. By the way, take a quick trip to the World Quests tab to queue up subquests that you can tend to on a daily basis too.

• The Chocobo Expedition is pretty much an item collection method that puts your expedition parties to work. You’ll unlock additional expedition parties as you reach higher Royal Ranks, but you’ll need to spend some currency in order to unlock new unit slots for each one. Be sure to unlock all five unit slots for all three of your expedition parties. Click on the unit bonus tab so you can learn which advantages come with sending certain units on an expedition. Make sure all of your expedition parties have one or all of the unit bonus members within them to gain an extra edge during your repeated expeditions.

