Trio of Fortnite X-Force Skins Hit Item Shop

To coincide with the release of the Fortnite X-Force Deadpool skin, he’s being joined by the rest of his team.

After leaking several days ago, Fortnite players can finally get their hands on Psylocke, Cable, and Domino and complete the entirety of the fictional team.

The Deadpool variant can be unlocked by completing one of the new challenges, but the rest of these skins will have to be bought using your hard-earned V-Bucks.

However, if you want some more X-Men characters in Fortnite, it will be necessary to loosen up the purse strings a little bit. While Fortnite does get a lot of complaints, one thing fans have always enjoyed is how much work is put into the skins.

The cosmetics in Epic Games’ battle royale title have always been top-notch whether it’s Star Wars, Batman, John Wick, or even an original skin.

This latest set will more than likely be the end of the X-Men content considering it will now be five different types of skins, which is a large number no matter which way you slice it.

How Much Are The X-Force Skins?

Powered by a shrouded past, a twisted future, and a whole lot of luck. We’ve called in Psylocke, Cable, and Domino to show you how it’s done 😎 Get the X-Force Bundle in-game now! pic.twitter.com/H4ClXlkYY8 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 17, 2020

Considering these are marquee skins, it’s no surprise to see them cost more than just a common outfit.

The entire bundle will cost 3,000 V-Bucks, so it’s a pretty penny, but if you want to scoop them up, that’s what it’s going to cost.

Along with the bundle, there are a few Deadpool emotes you can pick up such as the Chimichanga! and Scootin’ one.

If you’re just a fan of one of the skins, you can opt to just pick one up individually for 1,500 V-Bucks, but that would be less cost-effective in the long run.

Considering these skins are a special occasion, expect to have a bit more time to pick them up before they disappear. Don’t miss out because they won’t be around forever!