Twitch Streamer Amouranth Banned For Third Time

Popular Twitch streamer Amouranth received her third ban late on May 10 after reportedly showing an inappropriate image on stream.

With over 1.5 million followers on Twitch, she’s one of the largest streamers on the entire platform, but also one of the most controversial as many people believe she pushes the boundaries of what should and shouldn’t be allowed on the Amazon-owned platform.

According to one of her viewers, the streamer was going a part of her broadcast where she decides if she’ll unban somebody when she made the mistake of showing a NSFW image after a user unexpectedly changed their profile picture.

“During a ban appeals segment, one of the viewer/appealers altered their twitch profile picture to something inappropriate after the appeal approval process and it was shown briefly on stream,” the viewer said. “After which the user changed it to something innocent. stream was ended and vod deleted.”

during a ban appeals segment, one of the viewer/appealers altered their twitch profile picture to something inappropriate after the appeal approval process and it was shown briefly on stream. after which the user changed it to something innocent. stream was ended and vod deleted. — TheDyingNewb (@TheDyingNewb) May 11, 2020

Despite deleting the VOD, which contained the evidence, Twitch still dropped the ban hammer on her. Oftentimes when something happens on a stream that the broadcaster doesn’t want anybody to see, they’ll delete the video in an attempt to bury it, but it doesn’t always work.

This is the controversial streamer’s third ban from the Twitch. Amouranth’s second ban occurred when she flashed nudity during a broadcast, but she was able to return to the platform in a matter of days.

Her latest mishap will only cost her a day on Twitch, so she’ll be back to entertain fans before they know it.

“I’ll be back tonight, one day ban,” she said.

I’ll be back tonight, one day ban — Amouranth 😈 @Patreon (@Amouranth) May 11, 2020

Twitch generally follows a three-strikes policy where your third ban will be hard to come back from, but for somebody as popular as Amouranth, some corners might be cut. Then again, Dr Disrespect didn’t receive the same treatment when he filmed in a bathroom during an E3 livestream.

Since this latest incident could have happened to anybody, it’s possible she was given a bit of leeway. At the end of the day, a 24-hour ban is just a slap on the wrist and it could have definitely been a lot worse for her.

The Twitch ban policy has been a frequent target of criticism, especially with the way they handle bans for female streamers.

Alinity, who was actually banned for flashing one of her breasts on stream back in April, has been excellent at avoiding bans up to that point. Viewers called for her removal from the platform following two separate incidents where she fed her cat vodka and tossed it over her shoulder respectively.

Nevertheless, Alinity has been able to return to streaming on Twitch and it looks like Amouranth will be able to do the same. Of course, it’s not up to them whether Twitch decides to suspend them or not, but that hasn’t stopped the conspiracy theories swirling around the two.

Considering how many times she’s been banned at this point, she’ll likely have to tread carefully as it’s possible her next bump in the road could be her last.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Location Domination Challenges Leak