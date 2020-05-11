Apex Legends Season 5’s Loba’s Abilities Revealed

In anticipation for Apex Legends Season 5, Respawn Entertainment released a video that highlighted Loba’s abilities.

Of course, Loba will be the new Legend that is introduced with the season and she’s certainly looking like nothing ever before seen in the game.

Her abilities will have a lot to offer to any time and she will enter the game and instantly become one of the best support characters.

Instead of having abilities that are used for offensive purposes, she’ll be able to boost up her teammates in a way no other character can.

She has a unique ability to spot top-tier loot through walls, which when you couple that with the pinging ability, will make the early-game looting that much quicker. As you know, the quicker you find loot, the quicker you’ll be able to get into the action and fight your way to the end.

Let’s take a deep dive into her abilities.

Burglar’s Best Friend – Tactical

Her Tactical ability is a teleporter that will her to quickly reach loot she can spot, or maneuver around her enemies with ease.

There are already characters who have the ability to move quickly like this, but having more mobility on a Legend is never a bad thing. Using her Tactical along with her Passive at the same time will prove to be very powerful.

Speaking of her Passive…

Eye For Quality – Passive

Loba’s Passive ability is arguably the best in the entire game. She will be able to spot loot through walls, which as we mentioned before, will allow her and her team to snatch up gear in a hurry.

This will come in handy when your team drops in a heavily contested area as you’ll be able to skip the empty and low-tier loot buildings and head straight for the good stuff.

Using her Tactical to reach heights that are otherwise unreachable will presumably allow Loba and her team to get decked out in gear much faster than teams without her.

Black Market Boutique – Ultimate

Perhaps her strongest ability of all, the Black Market Boutique Ultimate will allow her to drop down her staff in the middle of an area and it’ll automatically scour the surroundings and pile all of the nearby loot into a special shop her team can use.

Players will then be able to go through the assortment of gear to pick and choose what they’d like to add to their arsenal.

If you thought her Passive was powerful for looting, just wait until you’re able to use her Ultimate. Having the option to loot an entire town in a matter of seconds is nothing short of incredible.

Of course, there’s a chance she won’t be as powerful as she sounds on paper in the actual game, but it’s really hard to not get excited about everything we’ve seen so far.

Apex Legends Season 5: Fortune’s Favor will begin on May 12 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It will introduce Loba and a brand-new Battle Pass for players to experience.

