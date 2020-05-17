What If the Portland Trail Blazers Drafted Michael Jordan?

There are some amazingly creative people in the NBA 2K community. The game’s creation took and its wide variety of modes offer tons of options for the imaginative virtual hoops visionary.

If you haven’t heard of Evander Major, he is the real deal, all pun intended. He is a YouTuber with less than 200 subscribers (that needs to change) that creates 2K short films and montages that are akin to things we’ve seen from legends like Messenhah Matt, Shady, LD2K, and Momentous.

His latest creation is a master class that examines the what-if scenario that Michael Jordan was drafted by the Portland Trailblazers instead of the Chicago Bulls.

Take a look at the video. It is a long one (44 minutes to be exact). It was originally released in pieces for more practical consumption, but the video below shows it in its entirety.

Allow me to provide some context for those who may be unaware of the real-life events that make this a compelling what-if to explore.

The 1984 NBA Draft

Michael Jordan's Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement SpeechMichael Jordan delivers his speech upon being enshrined to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2009. To learn more about Michael Jordan take a look at his official Hall of Fame bio at http://www.hoophall.com/hall-of-famers/tag/michael-jordan 2012-02-21T19:27:42Z

Heading into the 1984 NBA Draft, which is by many accounts, the greatest class of all time (Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley, John Stockton, and others) the Houston Rockets had the No. 1 pick in the draft.

It was a foregone conclusion the Rockets would select Olajuwon No. 1, and they did. Olajuwon went on to be one of the greatest players in NBA history with two championship rings and the Finals appearances. While he wasn’t MJ, no one can criticize the Rockets for drafting Olajuwon.

The same cannot be said for the Blazers. With the No. 2 pick in the draft, the Blazers selected Kentucky big man Sam Bowie with Michael Jordan still on the board. That sounds unfathomable today because Bowie had a decent career and Jordan turned out to be the greatest player ever to walk the face of the Earth. However, at the time, the Blazers already had Clyde Drexler and felt they needed to go with size.

The Bulls selected Jordan, and the rest is history. The Blazers became the victims in arguably the biggest what-if stories in NBA history.

The Detail in the Video

As a YouTuber and video editor, I can speak to the effort and skill required to bring a project like this into existence. There were so many filters, voices taken from real-life projects, and countless scenes from 2K to make it all the more authentic.

Artists have all kinds of mediums, and it is clear NBA 2K has become one for film and video directors. I look forward to more content from Evander.

