Dead by Daylight Cheryl Mason Perks Revealed

As part of Dead by Daylight’s fourth anniversary, the team announced during their livestream that Silent Hill will be the theme of the new chapter.

This means a new killer, new survivor, and new map are all being introduced. Although it hasn’t officially been released yet, players on PC are given the opportunity to jump right into the PTB and test out the new content for themselves.

It’s there where they can get a look at the new perks for both survivor and killer, while also testing out the new map.

Like any other chapter, the killer and survivor will both come with three perks. Pyramid Head’s perks sound quite interesting, but we haven’t yet taken a deep dive into what to expect from Cheryl Mason just yet.

Let’s change that.

Cheryl Mason’s Perks

With three perks to look at, there’s bound to be something that will interest survivors. Many players have been running the same builds for years now, so it’s good to get some variety in there.

Here three perks are as follows:

Soul Guard

You have been through immense hardship and you’re stronger for it. Gain the Endurance status effect for 4 seconds after being healed or having recovered from the dying state. While cursed by a hex, you can fully recover from the dying state.

Blood Pact

It’s as if a latent part of yourself has awakened. You feel like you can reach out beyond yourself for assistance. When you or the Obsession are injured, you both see each other’s auras. After healing the Obsession or being healed by the Obsession, you both gain the Haste status effect for 4 seconds. Reduces the odds of being the Obsession. If you are the Obsession, this perk deactivates.

Repressed Alliance

You’re accustomed to being hunted by malicious forces, and you’ve begun using it to your advantage. Repressed Allianbce activates after repairing generators for a total of 80 seconds. When repairing a generator while the perk is active, press the Active Ability button to call upon the Entity to block the generator for 30 seconds. The perk deactivates. Affected generators will be revealed by a white aura to all Survivors.

All things considered, these perks sound pretty good. Soul Guard is what stands out to us the most as it could potentially come in handy in an endgame scenario where the killer is trying to complete a 4k.

The killer could leave you downed while having No One Escapes Death active, which means you’ll be able to heal yourself off the ground and get away.

Repressed Alliance sounds like it could potentially be a counter to Pop Goes the Weasel, which has become a bit of a meta perk for killers as of late. It will block the generator from the killer, meaning they won’t be able to kick it, which can be quite beneficial.

It will definitely be interesting to see what killers and survivors come up with for their builds, so it’s important to keep an eye on that going forward.

The Dead by Daylight Silent Hill chapter releases officially on June 16.

