Fortnite Aim Assist Receives Hidden Nerf

Following the release of the Fortnite v12.61 update, Epic Games players reported that the aim assist for controllers on PC had finally been tweaked following numerous complaints.

These issues came to a boiling point following the FNCS Invitational where Tfue and other top pros all expressed their displeasure with the way aim assist works on PC, and Epic confirmed they would be looking at it after the tournament.

Some players reported that the aim assist was actually buffed after the patch, but according to a few lines discovered in the Fortnite files, it shows that an unannounced change actually nerfed it.

Fortnite PC Aim Assist Nerfed

Most are decreased values so its weaker most likely pic.twitter.com/DOBtgo7smh — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & stuff (@Lucas7yoshi) May 29, 2020

Fortnite leaker Lucas7yoshi revealed a series of lines in the code that show aim assist was seemingly nerfed in an update.

Here’s the code that was found:

PullInnerStrengthHip -> from 0.6 to 0.45

PullOuterStrengthHip -> from 0.5 to 0.38

PullInnerStrengthAds -> from 0.7 to 0.52

PullOuterStrengthAds -> from 0.4 to 0.3

Now, it can be pretty difficult to find out what exactly was changed as a result of this, but it certainly seems like it could be considered a nerf.

Controller players on PC will have to figure out for themselves what feels different, but considering the numbers went down, it would lead us to believe that the aim assist will no longer work the way that it did.

Are More Tweaks On The Way?

We’ll have to wait and see if there’s something worth tweaking following these minor shifts. PC aim assist has become a major problem over the past several months, so it’s hard to say what it’ll take to fix it, but Epic is trying.

With the news that Season 3 has been pushed back to June 11, this will likely end up being the last change we see to aim assist before that happens.

The start of a new season of content is always one of the biggest patches, so if there are more changes that need to be done, we can expect to see them there.

