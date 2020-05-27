Fortnite Hidden Map Changes Could Hint At Doomsday Event

We’re just days away from the Fortnite Doomsday event, but we still don’t know what will happen during it.

A new leak has shown us what the map will look like following it, but we don’t have a clear idea of how it becomes that way. Of course, that was before we knew what was going on beneath The Agency.

Reddit user Koooooomar did some digging and found that Epic Games added several new parts of the map underneath The Agency, and they theorize that this means something major will be going down at this popular location.

What’s Happening at The Agency?

It looks like Epic made some big changes underneath the map, according to this Redditor’s screenshots, and they may point to something happening during the event.

Koooooomar theorizes that the water fountain that is found in the center of the ground floor will play a big role in the coming days.

“I just discovered that they have added a decent-sized chunk of map UNDER the agency, where this just used to be water,” It is centered perfectly under the fountain, which is very noticeable with its specific texture. There are also tons of game files ONLY for the pool, which seems odd to me… The pool is also centered under the middle, which is where the hole in the roof is.”

Of course, there’s no real way of telling what Epic has in store for the season, but this latest information does seem to indicate something.

When it comes to season-ending events, Epic has always liked to do something that involves the center of the map, and that’s exactly where The Agency lies.

When is the Doomsday Event?

According to the in-game countdown, the Fortnite Doomsday event is currently set to take place on May 30.

It’s curious timing considering the new season doesn’t actually begin until June 4, so we’ll have to deal with whatever comes out of this for a few days.

Hopefully, it’ll all be worth it!

