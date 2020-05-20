Fortnite Leak Reveals Next Icon Series Skin is Loserfruit

It looks like Epic Games is getting ready to release yet another skin for their Fortnite Icon Series line and they are going back to their streamer roots.

As you may remember, Ninja got things started with a skin of his own that featured his now-iconic blue hair, and now more streamers are joining in on it.

While Pokimane and Jordan Fisher were able to get their own Icon emotes, they were not able to get their own skins.

A Loserfruit Skin is Coming to Fortnite

According to reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the next skin will be Loserfruit and it will come with an outfit, back bling, and emote. Here’s everything the leak revealed:

Skin: Name: Loserfruit – Desc: One sweet little berry, Vitamin packed and ready to slash.

Backbling: Name: Bounce Berry – Desc: Buddy Bag Emote: –

Name: Fruit Punchers Desc: Good Vibes only. Keep your friends close



We don’t yet know a definitive release time, but considering this has been found in the files following the update, it seems safe to say that it’ll be arriving sooner rather than later.

Perhaps it could even make an appearance in the item shop before the start of the new season.

Who is Loserfruit

Loserfruit may not be a huge name for those outside of Australia, but she’s a very popular YouTuber from Australia and has made tons of entertaining videos about Fortnite, but she has also covered a variety of other games.

More recently, she was able to raise money to help support those struggling with the Australia wildfires with her Click Crew members Muselk, Lazarbeam, and more.

The group ended up raising thousands of dollars which were then donated to help those in need.

Thank you everyone for the support. Such a huge impact made and I'm so grateful for everyone's contribution to the cause😭 HERE ARE THE TOP 100 DONATORS! made by @Fasffy pic.twitter.com/BtCgswrnlZ — Loserfruit (@Loserfruit) January 7, 2020

While she may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of Fortnite, she’s still a very impactful part of the community and it’ll be cool to see her immortalized in the game.

Keep in mind that this remains a leak for now, so it’s important to take it with a grain of salt until we actually get official confirmation from Epic Games.

