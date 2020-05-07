What to Expect in May 7 Fortnite Maintenance Patch

We’re officially into the Season 2 extension in Fortnite, but Epic Games isn’t slowing down with the updates as May 7 will be introducing a brand-new one to the game.

Instead of giving this one a number like v12.50.1, Epic Games is instead calling this a maintenance update which will still require downtime, meaning there’s certainly going to be something in this that dataminers can discover.

The leakers have consistently said that v12.60 is set to be the last update of Season 2, and it looks like that could still be the case considering this May 7 patch doesn’t even have numbering.

With that said, we do have a decent idea of what to expect in this upcoming patch. Let’s dive right in and take a look at all of the confirmed changes and when downtime will occur.

When Is Downtime?

Hi, everybody. A maintenance patch requiring downtime is scheduled to release on May 7. Downtime will begin at 2 AM ET (0600 UTC). We’ll update you here both when downtime begins and ends. pic.twitter.com/WTZu7UdcsK — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 6, 2020

Downtime for this update is set to begin at 2 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. PT on May 6. At this time, you’ll be kicked out of your matches and be unable to requeue as the patch is implemented.

For a typical update, downtime lasts about an hour or so, so you’ll want to find some way to spend your time as this is happening.

Epic Games will tweet out when the downtime completes, which is when you’ll be able to install the update and jump into the action.

What’s Confirmed?

As for what’s actually coming in the update, we actually don’t have much on that end. The Fortnite Trello board will usually be loaded up with bugs and issues that will be addressed, but that isn’t the case this time around.

Since this is a maintenance update, there wasn’t really a whole lot for players to look forward to, but this looks like it’ll end up being one of the lightest patches in recent memory.

One thing is flagged as “Fixed In Future Game Update” and it’s hit indicators showing the wrong direction. It’s unclear if that will be one of the fixes, but we’ll find out soon enough.

Party Royale kicks off this Friday and perhaps this patch could be a way for Epic to prepare for that.

