How to Watch Fortnite Ninja Battles Tournament

Perhaps in an effort to help fill the void that is no Fortnite World Cup 2020, Mixer star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins is hosting a massive tournament that will run until July with an $80,000 prize pool for each event.

He announced the news in a tweet on May 27, where it was then revealed that the players have already been set for the first round of festivities, which are set to begin the very next day.

It’s no secret that Mixer lags behind its competitor Twitch in a big way, which is why Ninja securing a massive tournament like this to broadcast on Microsoft’s platform is big news.

It sounds like players will still be able to broadcast on their own channels, whether they’re on Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, etc., but the main event can be found on Ninja’s page.

How to Watch Ninja Battles ft. Fortnite

I'm excited to announce Ninja Battles! An online Fortnite invitational series featuring six events across May – July, each with an $80,000 prize pool. Starts tomorrow Thursday, May 28 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. https://t.co/lvn9KBjEYq #NinjaBattles pic.twitter.com/kg4ncHevQ6 — Ninja (@Ninja) May 27, 2020

The easiest way to tune in will be to check out Ninja’s Mixer channel where the event will be shown and casted by frequent competitive Fortnite casters BallaTW and MonsterDface.

It will begin at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET and run each week until July 2.

This will be the first major event Ninja has put on since joining Mixer, unless you include his debut stream live from Lollapalooza.

Ninja Battles will also be the second third-party Fortnite event put on by a player, the first being one hosted by Benjyfishy.

Who Is Playing?

As for the names who will be involved? There will be several recognizable players among the group including, but not limited to, Reverse2k, Ewok, Brookeab, Bugha and many more.

Big W , for the community ; its going to be a blast casting over these! ESPECIALLY When that new season drops 👀🔥 — MonsterDface ☕️ (@MonsterDface) May 27, 2020

With so many people around the world stuck at home, this will be a perfect opportunity to tune into some competitive Fortnite and hopefully see some really good games.

It’s also good to get this tournament starting on the same day that Season 3 was delayed. We can’t complain too much about getting some good news on a day that also had some bad.

With so much money on the line each week, it’d be surprising if we don’t see the players performing to the best of their abilities. It’ll be fun to watch players who aren’t necessarily considered Fortnite pros compete as well.

