Fortnite Party Royale Concert: Artists, Time & More

It’s no surprise to see Epic Games have big things planned for their Fortnite Party Royale mode since they built a whole-new map for it.

For those of you out there who were begging Epic for a new map, you got your wish, but it’s likely not in the same way you imagined it would be.

Instead of being a map for the battle royale game mode, it’ll instead be used for special events, and the first major one will be a massive EDM concert. Prominent names in the industry, and also frequent Fortnite players, Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5 will all be headlining the event.

I know where im dropping in on Friday Parachute I'm coming to u LIVE for the Party Royale Premiere 5/8 at 9PM ET on @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/4afDq3tu05 — Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) May 6, 2020

The event will take place on May 8 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT for what sounds like a one-time event, unlike the Travis Scott concert before it. The performance will be uploaded to YouTube after the fact for those that missed out.

It wouldn’t be like Epic Games to not offer a freebie for players who catch it live, and Fortnite leaker FireMonkey believes this will be the way the developers hand out Neon Wings back bling that was leaked well ahead of this event.

“The reason I say most likely is because there will be a website for the announcement, they are hyping it up before it actually happens, and the wings are given for “Attending the Premiere in Party Royale,” he tweeted.

The reason I say most likely is because there will be a website for the announcement, they are hyping it up before it actually happens, and the wings are given for "Attending the Premiere in Party Royale". — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) May 6, 2020

While this will more than likely not have the hype the Travis Scott show had, it will still be something worth checking out if you have nothing else to do.

If you enjoyed the Marshmello concert, then you will more than likely find a lot of joy in this one since it’s going to end up being the same genre of music as that was.

What will set this concert apart from previous ones is the fact that three performers will be playing at once, which has the potential to become one of the coolest things we’ve seen in Fortnite yet.

We’ll just have to make sure we tune in it to the event when it happens to find out. Fingers crossed that we’ll get the new back blings out of it too!

