Fortnite Purple Skull Trooper Funko Pop Revealed

If you consider yourself a collector of any kind, there’s a good chance you know what a Funko Pop figure is, and if you’re a Fortnite fan you might even own a couple yourself.

While there is a massive collection of Pop figures out there already for Fortnite, it’s actually growing even larger later this month.

A special purple Skull Trooper is joining the roster and it’s interesting that Epic chose that as the next skin to immortalize since it’s nowhere near Halloween at the moment and it’s actually quite rare.

The original Skull Trooper skin is among one of the rarest Fortnite skins in the game as it was previously only available to long-time players who played the game at launch.

It was since brought back but the OG owners were given an added freebie that they were able to flex. The purple variant was only available to those who bought the skin on its first go-round, making it a much sought over cosmetics.

Anyways, here’s a look at how this skin looks in Funko Pop form.

The figure is a GameStop exclusive and it’ll retail for $11.99. It’s up for preorder now and it’ll release to the public beginning May 26.

If you’re a Fortnite fan, this will be a collectible you won’t want to miss this one. It will definitely make a fine addition to your collection, especially if you’ve already collected several of the figures before.

By picking up the purple variant of the Funko, you’ll be able to experience the cosmetic in some way, even if you weren’t able to actually scoop it up in the game.

This will certainly up being a popular figure, so it might be fair to assume the stock will be limited. If you want to pick it up, it’ll be a good idea to get it done sooner rather than later.

