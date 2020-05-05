Puddles Begin Appearing in Fortnite Ahead of Season 3

It looks like Epic Games will have a narrative leading up to the release of Fortnite Season 3, which is good news to those who look forward to that each season.

Back in April, three different teasers for the upcoming season leaked and those have already started to appear in the game in some way. As we approach June, we are surely going to see more and more of them, and it looks like that has already begun.

As players continue dropping into Fortnite, several of them are reporting puddles on the ground that weren’t previously there, and they could end up being a sign of what’s to come.

The teasers we’ve seen so far have suggested the next season will be water-related in some way, and these puddles certainly appear to be evidence backing up that point.

Reddit user natekit posted an image of a giant hole appearing near a river, while some players are seeing these divots actually filled with water.

Whether the developers plan on flooding the map with water remains to be seen, but that would definitely be something interesting to see. The Chapter 2 map has more water than ever before, so Epic could definitely lean into that and introduce more aquatic elements into Fortnite.

Keep in mind that the Travis Scott concert event introduced a new underwater swimming mechanic for a very small portion of the show, so they could easily tweak that into something that would play a role in the new season.

If the map does get flooded, it could open the door for all sorts of cool elements, such as an underwater city. Could you imagine how cool it’d be to see Aquaman as the special Battle Pass skin, replacing Deadpool from this season, and introducing Atlantis?

Considering this is Fortnite, it’s really not all that strange to consider, so we’d like to see it happen. Whatever Epic has planned for Season 3, we’re excited for it to come to fruition.

READ NEXT: How to Get Imperial Stormtrooper Skin in Fortnite