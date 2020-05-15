Next Major Fortnite Update Release Date Revealed

We’re about halfway through the month of May, which means there will be one or two Fortnite updates to hold us over until the start of Season 3.

As you know, this season has been extended until June, so Epic games likely had to push back anything they had planned, meaning they had to release other types of content to keep us engaged.

It seems increasingly likely that patch v12.60 will end up being the last big patch of Season 2, so we hope that Epic will manage to go out with a bang, especially since we didn’t get any special event to close out the previous season.

When Will v12.60 Arrive?

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the update has been added to the staging servers, so he believes it will arrive within a week that.

“12.60 is now added to the Staging servers, should be released 1 week from now,” he tweeted.

12.60 is now added to the Staging servers, should be released 1 week from now! pic.twitter.com/QaVDG2mhfV — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 14, 2020

A week from when it was added would be Thursday, May 21, so we’ll have to wait and see if they are correct.

Since this will be a big update, we can likely expect some new content and perhaps even more hints in the leadup to the upcoming season.

What Will Be in v12.60?

We have already gotten a lot of extra challenges this season that should be more than enough for players to finish off their Battle Pass, so it’s possible Epic Games could decide that we’ve had enough.

Even if we don’t get a new set of challenges to complete, there will almost definitely be some small map changes, such as when puddles started appearing around the island, that will help build some hype for the new season.

If the leakers are correct, we’ll only have to wait a week to find out what’s actually in this patch, so stay tuned for that. If you want to get a head start on what’s arriving, take a look at the Fortnite Trello page for a look at the bugs that will be fixed in the new update.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Players Want New Apex Legends Season 5 Feature