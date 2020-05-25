What to Expect in Fortnite v12.61 Update

It appears that one more Fortnite update will be hitting before the release of a new season in the form of v12.61.

This will likely not be a major patch, but it could end up introducing the PC controller aim assist adjustments that were confirmed. Epic wanted to wait until the FNCS Invitational wrapped up and now that it’s over, they can implement the changes.

Other than that, it’s anyone’s guess as to what new content will be added in the update, but we’re sure the leakers and dataminers will be all over it once it releases. It’s possible this could be the patch that puts the finishing touches on the Doomsday event that is set to end on May 30.

Fortnite v12.61 Downtime

Hi, everyone. v12.61 is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26. Downtime will begin at 2 AM ET (0600 UTC). We’ll post updates when downtime begins and ends. pic.twitter.com/1XOH1dkZsQ — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 25, 2020

The downtime for this update has been confirmed for May 26 at 2 a.m. ET / May 25 11 p.m. PT.

This has become the norm for the Season 2 updates, so it’s not really all that surprising to see it. Downtime will typically last an hour or so, but it can be shorter or longer depending on what’s being added to the game.

Since Epic Games doesn’t release patch notes following an update anymore, it’s hard to find out what is actually changed, but we do have a decent idea thanks to the Trello board.

All Confirmed Changes in v12.61

There’s not really a whole lot that has been confirmed, especially when compared to the previous updates, but there are a couple of nagging bugs that have been addressed.

Here’s a look at everything that has been labeled as “Fixed in Next Game Update” on the official Fortnite Trello board.

Numbers not changing on sports-themed Outfits.

Hit Indicators showing wrong direction.

iOS players hitching at high rate

Outside of this, we don’t have a good idea of what to expect here. There will likely be more, but we’ll never know thanks to the removal of patch notes.

Maybe this trend could change when Season 3 begins in June, but that appears increasingly unlikely as nothing has indicated they’ll bring them back.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Leak Reveals Possible Nintendo Skin