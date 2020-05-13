Fortnite Confirmed for Xbox Series X & PS5

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past several months, both the Xbox Series X and PS5 are set for a release in the very near future.

While the PS5 doesn’t yet have a release date, the Xbox Series X is set to release before the end of the year. Fans have been wondering what there will be to play upon release, and it looks like Epic Games has helped put some of that concern to rest.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Fortnite will be available on both of the next-gen consoles, but Epic Games decided to make it official on May 13 with a new blog post confirming that news.

It’s worth mentioning that although the game will now be running on stronger hardware, it will still be the same game as you know it now, at least at the beginning.

Fortnite Migrating to Unreal Engine 5

Fortnite is coming to next generation consoles 🎮 Read more here: https://t.co/71ItetmOz2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 13, 2020

Epic’s flagship engine, the Unreal Engine, powers a lot of games and Fortnite will continue to run on it going forward.

Beginning in mid-2021, Fortnite will begin the migration to it, which is something that will be worth keeping an eye on. A new engine will likely mean the ability to push the game even further, which will make the live events that much cooler.

It’s unclear what this will mean for the current-gen when that happens, but we’re still over a year out from that, so there’s no reason to worry for now.

PC players won’t have to worry about this, but those of you that are sticking with an Xbox One or PS4 for the foreseeable future might have some concerns.

Everything Else Remains the Same

Fortnite has essentially paved the way in terms of cross-play between all of the consoles, and that will remain the same going forward.

Once the new consoles drop, they’ll still completely be compatible with every other platform that Fortnite runs on, so your friends will not be left behind at all.

All of your cosmetics such as skins and emotes will all carry over, provided your account remains linked.

Fortnite development for the old platforms will continue on despite the new consoles releasing. Of course, that could definitely change as the game becomes too taxing to run on older hardware.

It doesn’t sound like anything we should worry about right now, but it will definitely be something to pay attention to.

