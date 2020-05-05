Fortnite Yellow Jacket Starter Pack Leaked

Another Starter Pack is on the way this season for Fortnite if a recent leak is anything to go by.

These special bundles are always a cheap way for players to get a few V-Bucks as well as some new cosmetics. They are a good option for players who are just getting started in Fortnite to look like they are seasoned players as nobody wants to rock a default skin.

According to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, this pack will appear in a later patch, likely v12.60 or even later. The details surrounding this pack haven’t yet been revealed, but if the previous Starter Packs are any indication, it will include 600 V-Bucks and a few cosmetics.

At the very least, we do have a look at the skin with its harvesting tool ahead of time. When this pack does drop, it will replace the current Iris Starter Pack, which was a much-discussed pack when it was first found in the files.

New Starter Pack pic.twitter.com/buSTuZ6Uyu — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) April 29, 2020

The price will likely be $4.99, like the Starter Packs before it, but things can definitely change since nothing is set in stone.

Leakers have mentioned that v12.60 will be the last update of Season 2, which would mean there will be just one more patch between now and the start of the next season, so that’ll be something to keep an eye.

Epic Games said they will keep the month of May filled with content and challenges, which could prove to be difficult if they don’t stack the month with patches.

There’s a possibility this Starter Pack won’t arrive in Season 2, which might not necessarily be a bad thing. Considering Season 3 will bring a bunch of new content to the game, having a fresh Starter Pack as well might end up being a good thing for Epic.

Only time will tell what they decide to do as this pack hasn’t even been confirmed officially by the developers as of yet.

