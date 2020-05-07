Inside Xbox May 7th: All Xbox Series X Games and Details Revealed

Microsoft and its Xbox team are finally treating its dedicated fanbase to some gameplay footage for their upcoming next-generation console, the Xbox Series X.

Xbox announced in their latest 20/20 update that the May 7th Inside Xbox event showcase would feature “a first look at next-gen gameplay, trailers and sneak peeks from a wide variety of publishing partners and independent developers across the globe and industry.”

This means that fans are unlikely to see footage or gameplay from some of the upcoming games that are being published by Microsoft, such as Halo Infinite or Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, but publishers such as EA, Ubisoft and Activision made their presence felt.

Inside Xbox Presents First Look Xbox Series X Gameplay – Live at 8am PT/11am ETIt’s time for your first look at next-gen gameplay from our global development partners with the Xbox Series X. Boot up the show and take everything in. 2020-05-07T13:21:00.000Z

If you want to watch live, the 4K YouTube stream is embedded above, and we’ll be updating the list of shown off games as the show progresses. If you’re here after, we’ve got the full list of games that were shown off at the May 7th Inside Xbox show:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed series was formally announced by Ubisoft on April 29 with a cover art design livestream, and was followed up a day later with a cinematic trailer. The corresponding info pages on Ubisoft’s website hinted at various activities and game mechanics, such as settlement building, raiding, drinking games, and even Viking-style rap battles.

Valhalla was the only title confirmed to be shown off at Inside Xbox before the show started.

*MORE DETAILS TO BE ADDED*

READ MORE: Jedi Fallen Order May 4th Update: New Game Plus, Challenges, & More