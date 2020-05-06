Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Trailer Reveals Fujin, Sheeva and RoboCop

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – Official Reveal TrailerOn May 26th the epic saga continues with Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath! This new entry expands the critically acclaimed story campaign of Mortal Kombat 11 with an all-new cinematic narrative centered around trust and deceit. Joining the fight will be Mortal Kombat alumni, Fujin and Sheeva, and guest character, RoboCop, making his series debut! All Mortal Kombat 11 players will also have access to a free content update featuring new Stages, Stage Fatalities, and Friendships! Buy here: http://go.wbgames.com/MK11Aftermath Subscribe To MORTAL KOMBAT: https://www.youtube.com/mortalkombat Connect with MORTAL KOMBAT online: Twitter: https://go.wbgames.com/MK-Twitter Facebook: https://go.wbgames.com/MK-Facebook Instagram: https://go.wbgames.com/MK-Instagram Discord: https://go.wbgames.com/MK-Discord Official WB Games Channels: WB Games: https://go.wbgames.com/WBGames Facebook: https://go.wbgames.com/WBFacebook Twitter: https://go.wbgames.com/WBTwitter #MortalKombat #MKAftermath #Aftermath Welcome Mortal Kombat – continue the epic saga through a new cinematic story that is more than 25 years in the making. MK11 will take you in a time-bending new narrative that pits Raiden against Kronika, the Keeper of Time who created existence at the dawn of history. Join us to watch exclusive content and stay up to date on everything Mortal Kombat! 2020-05-06T12:55:14.000Z

May 26, 2020, is going to be quite the exciting day for Mortal Kombat fans. That’s because a huge slate of incoming DLC will make Mortal Kombat 11 even more replayable than ever before. The newly announced Aftermath cinematic story mode expansion will throw players into an exciting epilogue chapter that features Shang Tsung and two returning Kombatants – the God of Wind Fujin and the lady Shokan warrior Sheeva.

The untrustworthy sorcerer looks to be finding a way to repair the harm done to the fractured Mortal Kombat timeline with his new allies by his side as they return to the past. This story mode DLC will come packaged with Fujin and Sheeva as playable characters, but an additional roster member is also on the way – a guest character that action movie buffs should recognize all too well, the famed RoboCop! The Aftermath expansion, the three new characters, and three new skin packs will all be arriving soon.

But that’s not all that’s coming to Mortal Kombat 11. On May 26, a slate of free DLC content will also be making its way into the game. New stages, stage Fatalities, and even Friendships will be a part of that free update. Judging by the trailer posted above, it looks like the acid pit arena from Mortal Kombat II and its accompanying Fatality will now be a part of NetherRealm Studios’ vicious brawler. You can also look forward to snuggling up with a teddy bear as Scorpion and delivering tasty cold treats as Sub-Zero real soon as well.

