Mortal Kombat 11: Full List of Friendships

When Mortal Kombat wants to have a bit of fun with their match enders, they make sure to give us all some great Friendships to tinker around with.

Now that we have the Aftermath DLC expansion within Mortal Kombat 11, everyone has access to an updated version of the game that features those hilarious takes on Fatalities. Each member of the roster (DLC additions included) come with their own Friendship special move and input, which is why we made sure to list them all here for easy access. Scorpion brings a cuddly teddy bear in for a warm hug, Sub-Zero enjoys some frozen treats, Noob Saibot enjoys some jump rope shenanigans, etc. within this new collection of smile-inducing Friendships. Mortal Kombat 11 feels even more feature-rich than ever before now that Friendships have resurfaced.

Keep your opponent from raging too hard when they lose when you pull off these wonderful Friendships.

Note: the listed inputs represent your character standing on the left side of the screen. The final button for each Fatality pertains to the following order of compatible consoles and their controllers – PS4 (DualShock 4)/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch (Right Joy-Con Controller or Pro Controller). Every character falls into alphabetical order, by the way. You’re welcome.

Baraka

Nailed It (Mid): Right, Left, Down, Down, Square/X/Y

Cassie Cage

Feeling Cute, Might Delete Later (Mid): Right, Left, Down, Down, Square/X/Y

Cetrion

Serenity (Mid): Down, Down, Down, Down, Square/X/Y

D’Vorah

I Feel Pretty (Mid): Left, Right, Down, Left, Triangle/Y/X

Erron Black

What The Duck (Mid): Right, Left, Down, Left, X/A/B

Frost

Frost-Capades (Mid): Left, Right, Left, Right, X/A/B

Fujin

Let’s Go Fly a Kite (Mid): Left, Down, Left, Down, Triangle/Y/X

Geras

Beach Party (Mid): Right, Down, Right, Down, Circle/B/A

Jacqui Briggs

Wibbly Wobbly Kronibop (Mid): Down, Down, Down, Triangle/Y/X

Jade

I Want Kandy (Mid): Left, Down, Down, Down, Triangle/Y/X

Jax Briggs

Sexy Jax-A-Phone (Mid): Right, Left, Down, Down, Triangle/Y/X

Johnny Cage

Dub Dub WB (Mid): Left, Right, Left, Down, Triangle/Y/X

Joker

Come On Bats (Mid): Down, Down, Down, Down, X/A/B

Kabal

Bop It (Mid): Right, Down, Left, Down, Square/X/Y

Kano

Kiss The Cook (Mid): Left, Right, Left, Right, Triangle/Y/X

Kitana

Do You Want to Build a Shao Khan? (Mid): Left, Down, Down, Left, X/A/B

The Kollector

One Man Band (Mid): Right, Left, Down, Down, Triangle/Y/X

Kotal Kahn

GTL (Mid): Down, Left, Down, Right, X/A/B

Kung Lao

Kung-Ductor (Mid): Right, Left, Right, Left, Circle/B/A

Liu Kang

Shaolin Hustle (Mid): Left, Down, Down, Left, Triangle/Y/X

Nightwolf

Matokan Sideshow (Mid): Right, Left, Right, Down, Square/X/Y

Noob Saibot

Me and My Shadow (Mid): Down, Left, Down, Right, X/A/B

Raiden

Earthrealm’s Got Talent (Mid): Down, Right, Left, Down, Circle/B/A

RoboCop

Breakin’ It Down (Mid): Left, Down, Right, Down, Circle/B/A

Scorpion

Teddy-ality (Mid): Right, Left, Right, Left, Circle/B/A

Shang Tsung

Rainbow Connection (Mid): Left, Left, Down, Right, Circle/B/A

Shao Kahn

Winner, Winner, Outworld Dinner (Mid): Down, Left, Down, Left, Triangle/Y/X

Sheeva

Krystal Clear (Mid): Right, Left, Down, Down, Square/X/Y

Sindel

Sweet Serenade (Mid): Right, Down, Down, Up, X/A/B

Skarlet

Masterpiece (Mid): Down, Down, Down, Down, Square/X/Y

Sonya Blade

Fetch, Good Drone (Mid): Down, Right, Down, Down, Square/X/Y

Spawn

Hellish Desires (Mid): Right, Down, Left, Down, Square/X/Y

Sub-Zero

Frosty Treats (Mid): Down, Down, Left, Right, Square/X/Y

Terminator T-800

Stuntman (Mid): Left, Down, Left, Down, X/A/B

