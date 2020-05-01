NBA 2K20 MyTeam: New PRIME Series Features Galaxy Opal Lamar Odom

The Goods is being properly recognized in a new NBA 2K20 MyTeam series. Former Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers star Lamar Odom highlights the newest PRIME series release.

Here is a look at the Odom teaser trailer, the card art, and his attributes.

Lamar Odom PRIME Pack 🚨 Add some length to your squad with Galaxy Opal Lamar Odom and Galaxy Opal Danny Granger. Also available: PD Gheorghe Muresan

PD Eddy Curry

💎 Cuttino Mobley

Amy Nick Young pic.twitter.com/Qae6cResor — NBA 2K20 MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) May 1, 2020

NBA 2K20 MyTeam - Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom Badges in NBA 2K20

Galaxy Opal Lamar Odom Gameplay

Here is a look at the GO Odom gameplay alongside GO Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. It might be the best Triple Threat combination you can create at this point–especially if you’re a Lakers fan.

NBA 2K20 MyTeam – Galaxy Opal Lamar Odom, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal Gameplay

Lamar Odom Immediately Becomes Arguably the Best SF in MyTeam

Because of his height (6’10”) shooting (95 three-point), speed (95 raw and 92 with the ball), and ball handling (88), he could effectively play the point guard position–let alone succeed as a small forward.

He compares favorably with some of the top SF cards in the game, such as Galaxy Opal Kevin Durant and the Pink Diamond Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Lamar Odom’s Auction Costs Are Sky High

If you’re thinking of trying to grab the Odom card on the auction block, you better start scraping together some serious MyTeam points. At the time of publication, the Odom card was pushing close to 1 million MT on the PlayStation 4 Auction Block. The specific auction I’m referencing required a minimum bid of 920,000 MT and it still had one hour remaining on its 4-hour timeframe.

This is Day 1 of the release so you’d expect things to cool a bit by Saturday, but because of the card’s position versatility, I’d expect it to command some major coin for a while.

Other Interesting Cards in the Set

Size is still a major asset in the game, and because of that, the Pink Diamond Gheorge Muresan will be interesting. He doesn’t figure to offer more than the Pink Diamond Manute Bol, Galaxy Opal Tacko Fall or the Galaxy Opal Yao Ming, but he could wind up being a cheaper option who offers similar passive strengths close to the basket on defense, and with the use of the nearly unstoppable hook shot near and close to paint.

Also, along the same lines, there is the new Pink Diamond Eddy Curry. When Curry came into the NBA straight from high school, many people likened him to a Baby Shaq, and the ratings generals at 2K have piggybacked on that concept with this iteration of the preps-to-pros pioneer.

Curry’s ratings and badges are very similar to the GO Shaq that you see in the video above, only I’d describe him as Shaq-Lite. Because of that, he too could be a cheaper version of that same kind of player.

