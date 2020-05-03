Pokemon GO Research Tasks: May 2020

The new Research Tasks for May 2020 are live in Pokemon GO’s.

This month, you can get a Shinx and extra Shinx Candies every time you earn a Research Breakthrough, according to Niantic. To earn a Research Breakthrough, all you have to do is complete seven different Research Tasks on seven different days. Be sure to use a Pinap Berry before catching Shinx for even more Candies.

Resources like Leek Duck have already begun to chronicle the Research Tasks for May. Here are the Pokemon GO Research Tasks for May 2020 and their rewards:

*Chance of shiny encounter Evolve & Power Up Evolve a Pokemon – Eevee* or Lanturn Power up Pokemon five times – Bulbasaur*, Charmander* or Squirtle* Throw Make five nice throws – Voltorb Make three great throws – Gastly*, Lileep*, Anorith* Make three great throws in a row – Onix* Make five great curveball throws in a row – Spinda* Make three excellent throws in a row – Larvitar* Battle Battle another Trainer – Alolan Geodude* Win in the GO Battle League – Blitzle Win a level three or higher Raid – Omanyte*, Kabuto* Win a Raid – Jolteon* Win five Raids – Aerodactyl* Catch Catch three electric-type Pokemon – Electabuzz Catch three water-, electric-, or bug-type Pokemon – Raichu* Catch 10 Pokemon – Magikarp* Catch five Pokemon with Weather Boost – Poliwag*, Vulpix Catch a dragon-type Pokemon – Dratini* Egg Hatching Hatch an Egg – Electrike* Buddy Tasks Earn three Candy walking with your Buddy – Stunfisk Give your buddy three treats – Mareep* Other Take one snapshot of a electric-type Pokemon – Voltorb Trade a Pokemon – Joltik Transfer three Pokemon – Magnemite Send three Gifts to friends – Jolteon* Sponsored Catch eight Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust or One Rare Candy Send three Gifts to Friends – 1,000 Stardust or One Rare Candy

Niantic announced that there will be no new Team GO Rocket Special Research from May until the end of September.

They also revealed all of the bonuses for all the Pokemon Spotlight Hours for May:

Tuesday, May 5, 2020: Shellder will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday, May 12, 2020: Sunkern will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday, May 19, 2020: Poochyena will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday, May 26, 2020: Bronzor will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon.

