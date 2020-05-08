Pokemon GO Throwback Challenge 2020: Johto Guide

The second part of the Pokemon GO: Throwback Challenge 2020 is starting to go live all around the world.
According to Niantic, the Pokemon GO Throwback Challenge 2020: Johto Timed Special Research quest will be available to players from May 8 at 1:00 p.m. to May 15 at 1:00 p.m. local time. Unlike other Special Research tasks, you only have that time window to complete all the tasks. Completing all four Throwback Challenge quests during the month of May will let you take on Challenge Champion 2020 Special Research and earn encounters with Genesect, Galarian Meowth and Galarian Stunfisk as well as Professor Willow’s glasses as an avatar item and more.
The steps needed to complete the research have already been chronicled by resources like Leek Duck. The reward at the very end includes an Ho-oh with the special move Earthquake.
Here’s a step-by-step guide for the Pokemon GO Throwback Challenge 2020: Johto. The steps are pretty straightforward, but we’ll provide tips where we can.
Step 1
Catch three grass, water or fire-type Pokemon – 10 PokeBalls
Send a Gift to a Friend – Dunsparce encounter
Catch a flying-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust
Completion Reward: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 2 Golden Razz Berry & Xatu encounter
Step 2
Play with your Buddy – Spinarak Encounter
Give your buddy three treats – 5 Razz Berries
Catch 1 bug-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust
Completion Reward: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries & Starmie Encounter
Tips: Here’s how to play with your Buddy Pokemon: from the profile screen, tap on your Buddy Pokemon and then tap on Play. Then rub your Pokemon with your finger.
Catching the Spinarak from the first task will complete the third task.
Step 3
Make 3 Great Throws – 1 Charged TM
Hatch an Egg – Snubbull Encounter
Catch 1 normal-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust
Completion Reward: 1 Silver Pinap Candy, 2 Golden Razz Berries & Miltank Encounter
Step 4
Evolve a Pokemon – Sudowoodo Encounter
Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – 10 Great Balls
Catch 1 ghost-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust
Completion Reward: 1 Golden Razz Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries & Misdreavus Encounter
Tips: Evolve a Pokemon with a low Candy requirement to conserve as much Candy as possible, such as a Pidgey.
Step 5
Take 3 snapshots of your buddy – Shuckle encounter
Make 4 Nice Curveball Throws – Mantine Encounter
Catch 1 fighting-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust
Completion Reward: 2 Golden Razz Berries Candy, 1 Silver Pinap Berries & Hitmontop Encounter
Tips: Here’s how to play with your Buddy Pokemon: from the profile screen, tap on your Buddy Pokemon and then tap on Play. Then when the Pokemon is released, hit the camera button on the bottom of the screen.
Encounter Pokemon like Snorlax or Grimer with huge Catch Rings to make it easier to make nice curveball throws.
Step 6
Catch 1 electric-type Pokemon – 1 Incense
Power up Pokemon three times – Lapras Encounter
Catch 1 steel-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust
Completion Reward: 1 Golden Razz Berry, 2 Silver Pinap Berries & Skarmory Encounter
Step 7
Evolve a Pokemon – 1 King’s Rock
Catch 1 water-type Pokemon – Gligar Encounter
Catch 1 ice-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust
Completion Reward: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 2 Golden Razz Berries & Piloswine Encounter
Step 8
Take a snapshot of an ice-type Pokemon – 1 Dragon Scale
Battle another Trainer – 10 Ultra Balls
Power up Pokemon 6 times – 500 Stardust
Completion Reward: 1 Golden Razz Berry, 2 Silver Pinap Berries & Donphan Encounter
Tips: You can complete the second task by battling a player in the GO League.
You can take a snapshot of the Lapras you caught in step six to complete the first task.
Step 9
[Already Complete] – 3,000 XP
[Already Complete] – 3,000 XP
[Already Complete] – 3,000 XP
Completion Reward: 10 Rare Candies & Ho-Oh Encounter
Tips: You don’t have any tasks to complete for this step. Just collect the rewards.
