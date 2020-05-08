Pokemon GO Throwback Challenge 2020: Johto Guide

The second part of the Pokemon GO: Throwback Challenge 2020 is starting to go live all around the world.

According to Niantic, the Pokemon GO Throwback Challenge 2020: Johto Timed Special Research quest will be available to players from May 8 at 1:00 p.m. to May 15 at 1:00 p.m. local time. Unlike other Special Research tasks, you only have that time window to complete all the tasks. Completing all four Throwback Challenge quests during the month of May will let you take on Challenge Champion 2020 Special Research and earn encounters with Genesect, Galarian Meowth and Galarian Stunfisk as well as Professor Willow’s glasses as an avatar item and more.

The steps needed to complete the research have already been chronicled by resources like Leek Duck. The reward at the very end includes an Ho-oh with the special move Earthquake.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for the Pokemon GO Throwback Challenge 2020: Johto. The steps are pretty straightforward, but we’ll provide tips where we can.

Step 1

Catch three grass, water or fire-type Pokemon – 10 PokeBalls

Send a Gift to a Friend – Dunsparce encounter

Catch a flying-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 2 Golden Razz Berry & Xatu encounter

Step 2

Play with your Buddy – Spinarak Encounter

Give your buddy three treats – 5 Razz Berries

Catch 1 bug-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries & Starmie Encounter

Tips: Here’s how to play with your Buddy Pokemon: from the profile screen, tap on your Buddy Pokemon and then tap on Play. Then rub your Pokemon with your finger.

Catching the Spinarak from the first task will complete the third task.

Step 3

Make 3 Great Throws – 1 Charged TM

Hatch an Egg – Snubbull Encounter

Catch 1 normal-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Silver Pinap Candy, 2 Golden Razz Berries & Miltank Encounter

Step 4

Evolve a Pokemon – Sudowoodo Encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – 10 Great Balls

Catch 1 ghost-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Golden Razz Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries & Misdreavus Encounter

Tips: Evolve a Pokemon with a low Candy requirement to conserve as much Candy as possible, such as a Pidgey.

Step 5

Take 3 snapshots of your buddy – Shuckle encounter

Make 4 Nice Curveball Throws – Mantine Encounter

Catch 1 fighting-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 2 Golden Razz Berries Candy, 1 Silver Pinap Berries & Hitmontop Encounter

Tips: Here’s how to play with your Buddy Pokemon: from the profile screen, tap on your Buddy Pokemon and then tap on Play. Then when the Pokemon is released, hit the camera button on the bottom of the screen.

Encounter Pokemon like Snorlax or Grimer with huge Catch Rings to make it easier to make nice curveball throws.

Step 6

Catch 1 electric-type Pokemon – 1 Incense

Power up Pokemon three times – Lapras Encounter

Catch 1 steel-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Golden Razz Berry, 2 Silver Pinap Berries & Skarmory Encounter

Step 7

Evolve a Pokemon – 1 King’s Rock

Catch 1 water-type Pokemon – Gligar Encounter

Catch 1 ice-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 2 Golden Razz Berries & Piloswine Encounter

Step 8

Take a snapshot of an ice-type Pokemon – 1 Dragon Scale

Battle another Trainer – 10 Ultra Balls

Power up Pokemon 6 times – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Golden Razz Berry, 2 Silver Pinap Berries & Donphan Encounter

Tips: You can complete the second task by battling a player in the GO League.

You can take a snapshot of the Lapras you caught in step six to complete the first task.

Step 9

[Already Complete] – 3,000 XP

[Already Complete] – 3,000 XP

[Already Complete] – 3,000 XP

Completion Reward: 10 Rare Candies & Ho-Oh Encounter

Tips: You don’t have any tasks to complete for this step. Just collect the rewards.

