Sea of Thieves Man-O-War? Devs Talk Future Boat Plans

When Sea of Thieves first launched, it did so by only providing the Galleon and Sloop for players.

Eventually, the developers decided to offer something for the 3-man squads out there and introduced the Brigantine. Fast forward to 2020, players are asking about the option to go even bigger and perhaps even introduce a 6-man boat.

A boat from history that would make this possible is the Man-O-War and players have been consistently asking about it as an option for another boat. The developers directly addressed the question on a recent livestream and gave an answer as to whether that boat will ever make an appearance in the game.

Rare’s Jon McFarlane revealed there are “no plans for a new boat at the moment,” which would seemingly put the Man-O-War talks to rest.

(Timestamp 22:14)

Of course, they could always add a new boat in the future when they feel the time is right. Just because there aren’t plans at the moment doesn’t mean things can’t shift later on.

Sea of Thieves is a game that’s still growing, and as it continues to do so, it will surely receive some new content. Perhaps the playerbase will keep on growing to a point that a new ship will actually be needed.

However, the case right now is there aren’t plans for a new boat, so it will still be quite a while before that actually happens. There is still a long-term roadmap that is still being worked on that players don’t know about, so it’s possible boats could be part of that.

It’s clear that the vision of Sea of Thieves is not yet complete and it’ll be exciting to see how it all plays out in the future.

However, it’s looking like the Man-O-War won’t be happening any time soon, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. As long as they keep up the frequent updates, like the massive Ships of Fortunes one, fans will stay interested.

