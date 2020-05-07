How to Get Sea of Thieves Obsidian Cosmetics For Free

We’re approaching the midway point of 2020 already and Sea of Thieves is easily in the best state of its lifespan thanks to frequent care from Rare.

The Athena’s Trial kicks off May 7 on Twitch and to encourage players to watch along with the action, the developers are offering Twitch Drops, which is a way for viewers to earn some prizes while they watch a stream.

It’s been a thing for quite a while now, but the Drops were thrust back into the spotlight thanks to the Valorant beta keys being offered through them. Unlike Valorant, Sea of Thieves will be handing out the cosmetics just by watching for a certain amount of time.

The Athena’s Trial will take place over the course of four weeks on each Thursday in May beginning at 5 p.m. BT / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT live on the Sea of Thieves Twitch channel. Each week will offer a different cosmetic, so you’ll have to tune in each week to complete the set.

May 7: Obsidian Hull

May 14: Obsidian Sails

May 21: Obsidian Flag

May 28: Obsidian Figurehead

All you have to do is make sure your Twitch account is linked to your Sea of Thieves account and you’ll be all set. You will have to watch each stream for at least 30 minutes, but who knows, there’s a chance you might really like what you see and what to stay the whole time.

This isn’t the first time the Obsidian ship cosmetics have been available in Sea of Thieves, so there’s a chance you may have already obtained them. Unfortunately, there isn’t a separate gift for those who do own the cosmetics, so those players will just have to wait for a future drop.

Nevertheless, it is a nice bonus for those who tune in with the rest of the community. To link your SoT account with Twitch, just follow the steps found in this link here.

