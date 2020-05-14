Where to Find Fortnite Shanty Town & The Orchard

Another set of Fortnite challenges are now available and with a whopping 900,000 XP up for grabs, it’ll be worth checking them out.

The challenges, part of the Location Domination set, will mostly revolve around completing certain tasks in certain spots, which is pretty straightforward.

Some of the objectives can be a bit tricky, though, as one of them will ask you to visit the Orchard or Shanty Town to apply healing or shields.

Longtime players will likely run into no issues here, but newer players might have some trouble here as both of these locations are actually unmarked on the map. This means you’ll need to know the exact location of them to get this challenge done.

If you’re struggling with finding out where either of these two locations are, don’t worry because we have you covered.

The Orchard and Shanty Town Locations

These locations are very closed to named drop spots, so you won’t have to completely wander around into the middle of nowhere to find them.

Shanty Town will be directly north of The Rig and west of Slurpy Swamp. As for The Orchard, it can be found north of Frenzy Farm. You may remember this spot being a place you have to go for the apple challenges since this is by far the easiest spot to find them.

In fact, heading straight to the apple orchard will definitely be the best way to knock this challenge out.

Fastest Way to Heal or Apply Shield

Since The Orchard has apples scattered all over the ground, this will be a good spot to heal since you can just endlessly gain health. If you find yourself all alone at this location, you can just deal damage to yourself and heal by eating the apples.

If you don’t want to take the easy way out, you can just load up your inventory with shields and medkits, but instead of using them when you need them, run over to either of these locations first and then consume them.

Whatever method you decide to take, this challenge shouldn’t take very long and you’ll be able to earn a ton of experience as you do it.

It’ll be interesting to see if Epic decides to drop another set of challenges in the future or if they’ll just be rolling with what they have until the start of Season 3.

