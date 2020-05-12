VideoVideo related to tony hawk’s pro skater 1 and 2 remaster coming this fall 2020-05-12T12:00:04-04:00

It turns out that Tony Hawk’s foray into video games isn’t over quite yet.

Publisher Activision and developer Vicarious Visions are teaming up once more to bring the groundbreaking digital skateboarding franchise back to a prominent state. Come September 4, 2020, the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 games will come together in a fully remastered package for PS4, Xbox One, and PC – Epic Games Store. The regular edition of the game will retail for $39.99, the digital deluxe edition will be available at the price of $49.99 and the collector’s edition will be sold for $99.99.

Fans can now look forward to retooled HD visuals that make each of the game’s real-world skaters and skate parks look even more striking than ever before. Everything that was included in the original releases (the playable roster, stages, tricks, and modes) will make their return here along with a slew of enhancements and added features, such as new tricks, secrets, challenges, and online multiplayer modes.

The other returning features you can look forward to in this remastered compilation are the Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater modes, the original soundtracks from both games, and the complete lineup of skaters you played with back in the day. Some of the famous skaters you’ll be able to pull off all those amazing tricks, grinds and reverts with includes:

• Tony Hawk

• Steve Caballero

• Geoff Rowley

• Bucky Lasek

• Elissa Steamer

• Kareem Campbell

• Andrew Reynolds

• Bob Burnquist

• Chad Muska

Check out a few extra screenshots of this highly requested remaster below:

