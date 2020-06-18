Cram-O-Matic Recipes List for Pokemon Isle of Armor DLC

The Cram-O-Matic in Pokemon Sword & Shield’s The Isle of Armor DLC lets you craft a variety of useful items by taking four items you might not need and combining them into one.
A group of players on the Pokemon Subreddit have already set to work cataloging all the known recipes for the Cram-O-Matic. In this article, we’ve organized the recipes for the most important items in three different categories – consumable items, held items and items you sell at the PokeMart for money – while also ignoring recipes that weren’t very efficient (Why use four Gold Bottle Caps for a PP Up when you can just use four Armorite Ore or four Big Nuggets?).
Note: If a recipe for the same thing is listed multiple times, then that means you’ll get the same thing for each of those recipes.
Here’s the Cram-O-Matic Recipe List for The Isle of Armor. We’ll update the article as new recipes are discovered.
Consumable Items
|Output
|1st Input
|2nd Input
|3rd Input
|4th Input
|Ability Capsule
|White Herb
|Rare Candy
|Rare Candy
|Rare Candy
|Bottle Cap
|Big Nugget
|Big Nugget
|Big Nugget
|Comet Shard
|Bottle Cap
|Big Nugget
|Big Nugget
|Comet Shard
|Comet Shard
|Cracked Pot
|Spell Tag
|Destiny Knot
|Wishing Piece
|Lax Mint
|Gold Bottle Cap
|Bottle Cap
|Bottle Cap
|Bottle Cap
|Bottle Cap
|PP Up
|Armorite Ore
|Armorite Ore
|Armorite Ore
|Armorite Ore
|PP Up
|Big Nugget
|Big Nugget
|Big Nugget
|Big Nugget
|Pretty Feather
|Lum Berry
|Lum Berry
|Lum Berry
|Lum Berry
|Pretty Feather
|Lum Berry
|Lum Berry
|Oran Berry
|Oran Berry
|Rare Candy
|Comet Shard or Big Nugget
|Comet Shard
|Comet Shard
|Comet Shard
|Rare Candy
|Power Weight
|Big Nugget
|Big Nugget
|Big Nugget
|Wishing Piece
|Salac
|Salac
|Salac
|Salac
|Wishing Piece
|Ganlon
|Ganlon
|Ganlon
|Ganlon
|Wishing Piece
|Rare Bone
|Rare Bone
|Rare Bone
|Rare Bone
|Wishing Piece
|Balm Mushroom
|Rare Bone
|Stardust
|Pearl
|Wishing Piece
|Icy Rock
|Icy Rock
|Icy Rock
|Icy Rock
Held Items
|Output
|1st Input
|2nd Input
|3rd Input
|4th Input
|Absorb Bulb
|Sticky Barb
|Balm Mushroom
|Balm Mushroom
|Balm Mushroom
|Adrenaline Orb
|Dusk Stone
|Dynamax Candy
|Dynamax Candy
|Dynamax Candy
|Adrenaline Orb
|Dusk Stone
|Dusk Stone
|Dusk Stone
|Dusk Stone
|Air Balloon
|Mago Berry
|Balm Mushroom
|Big Mushroom
|Rare Bone
|Air Balloon
|Mago Berry
|Lonely Mint
|Stardust
|Whipped Dream
|Assault Vest
|Mago Berry
|Metronome
|Metronome
|Metronome
|Black Sludge
|Oran Berry
|Oran Berry
|Oran Berry
|Oran Berry
|Blunder Policy
|Pretty Feather
|Flower Sweet
|Quick Claw
|Rose Incense
|Bright Powder
|Shed Shell
|Shed Shell
|Shed Shell
|Shed Shell
|Cell Battery
|Fossilized Bird
|Fossilized Bird
|Fossilized Bird
|Fossilized Bird
|Destiny Knot
|Pink Apricorn or Shiny Stone
|Wishing Piece
|Wishing Piece
|Wishing Piece
|Dragon Fang
|Aguav Berry
|Hondew Berry
|Grepa Berry
|Tamato Berry
|Dragon Fang
|Dmax Candy
|Dmax Candy
|Dmax Candy
|Dmax Candy or Stardust
|Dragon Scale
|Life Orb
|Light Clay
|Light Clay
|Light Clay
|Dragon Scale
|Dragon Fang
|Dragon Fang
|Dragon Fang
|Dragon Fang
|Dubious Disc
|Light Ball
|Wishing Piece
|Wishing Piece
|Wishing Piece
|Electric Seed
|Pecha Berry
|Pecha Berry
|Pecha Berry
|Pecha Berry
|Everstone
|Hard Stone
|Hard Stone
|Hard Stone
|Hard Stone
|Eviolite
|Rocky Helmet
|Rocky Helmet
|Rocky Helmet
|Rocky Helmet
|Expert Belt
|Macho Brace or Power Weight
|Balm Mushroom
|Balm Mushroom
|Balm Mushroom
|Flame Orb
|Cheri Berry or Figy Berry
|Stardust
|Stardust
|Stardust
|Flame Orb
|Fire Stone
|Fire Stone
|Fire Stone
|Fire Stone
|Flame Orb
|Sun Stone
|Sun Stone
|Sun Stone
|Sun Stone
|Flame Orb
|Sun Stone
|Exp. Candy M
|Exp. Candy M
|Exp. Candy M
|Float Stone
|Wiki Berry
|Figy Berry
|Figy Berry
|Figy Berry
|Float Stone
|Wiki Berry
|Wiki Berry
|Wiki Berry
|Wiki Berry
|Float Stone
|Wiki Berry
|Rindo Berry
|Rindo Berry
|Rindo Berry
|Float Stone
|Wiki Berry
|Mago Berry
|Aguav Berry
|Iapapa Berry
|Grassy Seed
|Rawst Berry
|Pecha Berry
|Cheri Berry
|Pecha Berry
|Grassy Seed
|Rindo Berry
|Rindo Berry
|Rindo Berry
|Rindo Berry
|Grassy Seed
|Tiny Mushroom
|Honey
|Big Mushroom
|Honey
|Hard Stone
|Float Stone
|Float Stone
|Float Stone
|Float Stone
|Hard Stone
|Lagging Tail
|Lagging Tail
|Lagging Tail
|Lagging Tail
|Hard Stone
|Star Piece
|Stardust
|Stardust
|Honey
|Icy Rock
|Pomeg Berry
|Pomeg Berry or Any EV Bery
|Pomeg Berry or Any EV Bery
|Pomeg Berry or Any EV Bery
|Icy Rock
|Ice Stone
|Any Evolution Stone
|Any Evolution Stone
|Any Evolution Stone
|Icy Rock
|Ice Stone
|Ice Stone
|Ice Stone
|Ice Stone
|Life Orb
|Dynamax Candy
|Wishing Piece
|Wishing Piece
|Wishing Piece
|Life Orb
|Fossilized Drake
|Fossilized Drake
|Comet Shard
|Comet Shard
|Light Ball
|Thunder Stone or Yellow Apricorn
|Wishing Piece
|Wishing Piece
|Wishing Piece
|Macho Brace
|Any Held Item with “Power” as the first word
|Any Held Item with “Power” as the first word
|Any Held Item with “Power” as the first word
|Any Held Item with “Power” as the first word
|Muscle Band
|Salac
|Salac
|Kelpsy
|Kelpsy
|Misty Seed
|Moon Stone
|Moon Stone
|Moon Stone
|Moon Stone
|Misty Seed
|Kee Berry
|Kee Berry
|Kee Berry
|Kee Berry
|Odd Incense
|Mango Berry
|Figy Berry
|Figy Berry
|Figy Berry
|Oval Stone
|Wiki Berry
|Pomeg Berry
|Pomeg Berry
|Pomeg Berry
|Prism Scale
|Big Pearl
|Big Pearl
|Balm Mushroom
|Balm Mushroom
|Red Card
|Fire Stone or Red Apricorn
|Wishing Piece
|Wishing Piece
|Wishing Piece
|Rocky Helmet
|Everstone
|Everstone
|Everstone
|Everstone
|Rocky Helmet
|Hard Stone
|Hard Stone
|Metal Coat
|Metal Coat
|Room Service
|Berry Sweet
|Water Stone
|Mental Herb
|Cell Battery
|Sea Incense
|Chestro Berry
|Pecha Berry
|Pecha Berry
|Pecha Berry
|Sharp Beak
|Grepa
|Kelpsy
|Kelpsy
|Kelpsy
|Sharp Beak
|Clever Feather
|Clever Feather
|Clever Feather
|Clever Feather
|Sharp Beak
|Pretty Feather
|Pretty Feather
|Pretty Feather
|Pretty Feather
|Shell Bell
|Fossilized Fish
|Fossilized Fish
|Fossilized Fish
|Fossilized Fish
|Smoke Ball
|Galarica Cuff
|Ganlon Berry
|Sharp Beak
|Sweet Apple
|Snowball
|Aspear Berry
|Pecha Berry
|Cheri Berry
|Pecha Berry
|Terrain Extender
|Nugget
|Nugget
|Nugget
|Comet Shard
|Toxic Orb
|Qualot Berry
|Qualot Berry (or any EV Berry)
|Qualot Berry (or any EV Berry)
|Qualot Berry (or any EV Berry)
|White Herb
|Sticky Barb
|Sticky Barb
|Sticky Barb
|Sticky Barb
Technical Records
|Output
|1st Input
|2nd Input
|3rd Input
|4th Input
|Agility
|Sitrus Berry
|Sitrus Berry
|Sitrus Berry
|Sitrus Berry
|Agility
|Sitrus Berry
|Figy Berry
|Figy Berry
|Figy Berry
|Agility
|Exp. Candy XS
|Exp. Candy XS
|Exp. Candy XS
|Exp. Candy XS
|Agility
|Exp. Candy S
|Exp. Candy S
|Exp. Candy S
|Exp. Candy S
|Aura Sphere
|Kelpsy Berry
|Kelpsy Berry
|Kelpsy Berry
|Kelpsy Berry
|Body Press
|Zinc
|Wishing Piece
|Wishing Piece
|Wishing Piece
|Bulk Up
|Focus Band
|Fossilized Bird
|Balm Mushroom
|Hard Stone
|Dragon Claw
|Agauv Berry
|Iapapa
|Iapapa
|Iapapa
|Dragon Pulse
|Dragon Scale
|Razor Claw
|Razor Claw
|Razor Claw
|Energy Ball
|Leftovers
|Leftovers
|Leftovers
|Leftovers
|Flash Cannon
|Metal Coat
|Razor Claw
|Tart Apple
|Eviolite
|Future Sight
|Tamato
|Hondew
|Hondew
|Hondew
|Future Sight
|Exp. Candy M
|Exp. Candy M
|Exp. Candy M
|Exp. Candy M
|Grass Knot
|Balm Mushroom
|Balm Mushroom
|Dynamax Candy
|Dynamax Candy
|Liquidation
|Pearl
|Stardust
|Pearl Strong
|Star Piece
|Low Kick
|Leppa Berry
|Oran Berry
|Oran Berry
|Oran Berry
|Low Kick
|Iron
|Iron
|Iron
|Iron
|Low Kick
|Zinc
|Zinc
|Zinc
|Zinc
|Heat Crash
|Cheri Berry
|Cheri Berry
|Cheri Berry
|Cheri Berry
|Heat Crash
|Occa
|Occa
|Occa
|Occa
|Heavy Slam
|Metal Coat
|Metal Coat
|Metal Coat
|Metal Coat
|Nasty Plot
|Iapapa Berry
|Iapapa Berry
|Rare Bone
|Rare Bone
|Psychic Fangs
|Rare Candy
|Wishing Piece
|Wishing Piece
|Wishing Piece
|Psyshock
|Light Clay
|Light Clay
|Light Clay
|Light Clay
|Skill Swap
|Exp. Candy L
|Exp. Candy L
|Exp. Candy L
|Exp. Candy L
|Skill Swap
|Exp. Candy XL
|Exp. Candy XL
|Exp. Candy XL
|Exp. Candy XL
|Spikes
|Hondew
|Hondew
|Hondew
|Hondew
|Stored Power
|Payapa Berry
|Metal Coat
|Persim Berry
|Leftovers
Other
|Output
|1st Input
|2nd Input
|3rd Input
|4th Input
|Balm Mushroom
|Big Mushroom
|Big Mushrooms
|Big Mushrooms
|Big Mushrooms
|Big Mushroom
|Tiny Mushroom
|Tiny Mushroom
|Tiny Mushroom
|Tiny Mushroom
|Big Nugget
|Nugget
|Nugget
|Nugget
|Nugget
|Big Pearl
|Pearl
|Pearl
|Pearl
|Pearl
|Comet Shard
|Star Piece
|Star Piece
|Star Piece
|Star Piece
|Comet Shard
|Sweet/Tart Apple
|Sweet/Tart Apple
|Sweet/Tart Apple
|Sweet/Tart Apple
|Pearl String
|Big Pearl
|Big Pearl
|Big Pearl
|Big Pearl
|Pearl String
|Balm Mushroom
|Balm Mushroom
|Balm Mushroom
|Balm Mushroom
|Stardust
|Persim Berry or Rare Bone
|Oran Berry
|Oran Berry
|Oran Berry
|Star Piece
|Stardust
|Stardust
|Stardust
|Stardust
See also:
- 10 Pokemon Sword & Shield Tips You Need to Know
- Gym Mission & Gym Leader Guide for Pokemon Sword & Shield
- How To Make Pokemon Follow You in the Isle of Armor DLC