Cram-O-Matic Recipes List for Pokemon Isle of Armor DLC

The Cram-O-Matic in Pokemon Sword & Shield’s The Isle of Armor DLC lets you craft a variety of useful items by taking four items you might not need and combining them into one.

A group of players on the Pokemon Subreddit have already set to work cataloging all the known recipes for the Cram-O-Matic. In this article, we’ve organized the recipes for the most important items in three different categories – consumable items, held items and items you sell at the PokeMart for money – while also ignoring recipes that weren’t very efficient (Why use four Gold Bottle Caps for a PP Up when you can just use four Armorite Ore or four Big Nuggets?).

Note: If a recipe for the same thing is listed multiple times, then that means you’ll get the same thing for each of those recipes.

Here’s the Cram-O-Matic Recipe List for The Isle of Armor. We’ll update the article as new recipes are discovered.

Consumable Items

Output 1st Input 2nd Input 3rd Input 4th Input Ability Capsule White Herb Rare Candy Rare Candy Rare Candy Bottle Cap Big Nugget Big Nugget Big Nugget Comet Shard Bottle Cap Big Nugget Big Nugget Comet Shard Comet Shard Cracked Pot Spell Tag Destiny Knot Wishing Piece Lax Mint Gold Bottle Cap Bottle Cap Bottle Cap Bottle Cap Bottle Cap PP Up Armorite Ore Armorite Ore Armorite Ore Armorite Ore PP Up Big Nugget Big Nugget Big Nugget Big Nugget Pretty Feather Lum Berry Lum Berry Lum Berry Lum Berry Pretty Feather Lum Berry Lum Berry Oran Berry Oran Berry Rare Candy Comet Shard or Big Nugget Comet Shard Comet Shard Comet Shard Rare Candy Power Weight Big Nugget Big Nugget Big Nugget Wishing Piece Salac Salac Salac Salac Wishing Piece Ganlon Ganlon Ganlon Ganlon Wishing Piece Rare Bone Rare Bone Rare Bone Rare Bone Wishing Piece Balm Mushroom Rare Bone Stardust Pearl Wishing Piece Icy Rock Icy Rock Icy Rock Icy Rock

Held Items

Output 1st Input 2nd Input 3rd Input 4th Input Absorb Bulb Sticky Barb Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom Adrenaline Orb Dusk Stone Dynamax Candy Dynamax Candy Dynamax Candy Adrenaline Orb Dusk Stone Dusk Stone Dusk Stone Dusk Stone Air Balloon Mago Berry Balm Mushroom Big Mushroom Rare Bone Air Balloon Mago Berry Lonely Mint Stardust Whipped Dream Assault Vest Mago Berry Metronome Metronome Metronome Black Sludge Oran Berry Oran Berry Oran Berry Oran Berry Blunder Policy Pretty Feather Flower Sweet Quick Claw Rose Incense Bright Powder Shed Shell Shed Shell Shed Shell Shed Shell Cell Battery Fossilized Bird Fossilized Bird Fossilized Bird Fossilized Bird Destiny Knot Pink Apricorn or Shiny Stone Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Dragon Fang Aguav Berry Hondew Berry Grepa Berry Tamato Berry Dragon Fang Dmax Candy Dmax Candy Dmax Candy Dmax Candy or Stardust Dragon Scale Life Orb Light Clay Light Clay Light Clay Dragon Scale Dragon Fang Dragon Fang Dragon Fang Dragon Fang Dubious Disc Light Ball Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Electric Seed Pecha Berry Pecha Berry Pecha Berry Pecha Berry Everstone Hard Stone Hard Stone Hard Stone Hard Stone Eviolite Rocky Helmet Rocky Helmet Rocky Helmet Rocky Helmet Expert Belt Macho Brace or Power Weight Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom Flame Orb Cheri Berry or Figy Berry Stardust Stardust Stardust Flame Orb Fire Stone Fire Stone Fire Stone Fire Stone Flame Orb Sun Stone Sun Stone Sun Stone Sun Stone Flame Orb Sun Stone Exp. Candy M Exp. Candy M Exp. Candy M Float Stone Wiki Berry Figy Berry Figy Berry Figy Berry Float Stone Wiki Berry Wiki Berry Wiki Berry Wiki Berry Float Stone Wiki Berry Rindo Berry Rindo Berry Rindo Berry Float Stone Wiki Berry Mago Berry Aguav Berry Iapapa Berry Grassy Seed Rawst Berry Pecha Berry Cheri Berry Pecha Berry Grassy Seed Rindo Berry Rindo Berry Rindo Berry Rindo Berry Grassy Seed Tiny Mushroom Honey Big Mushroom Honey Hard Stone Float Stone Float Stone Float Stone Float Stone Hard Stone Lagging Tail Lagging Tail Lagging Tail Lagging Tail Hard Stone Star Piece Stardust Stardust Honey Icy Rock Pomeg Berry Pomeg Berry or Any EV Bery Pomeg Berry or Any EV Bery Pomeg Berry or Any EV Bery Icy Rock Ice Stone Any Evolution Stone Any Evolution Stone Any Evolution Stone Icy Rock Ice Stone Ice Stone Ice Stone Ice Stone Life Orb Dynamax Candy Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Life Orb Fossilized Drake Fossilized Drake Comet Shard Comet Shard Light Ball Thunder Stone or Yellow Apricorn Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Macho Brace Any Held Item with “Power” as the first word Any Held Item with “Power” as the first word Any Held Item with “Power” as the first word Any Held Item with “Power” as the first word Muscle Band Salac Salac Kelpsy Kelpsy Misty Seed Moon Stone Moon Stone Moon Stone Moon Stone Misty Seed Kee Berry Kee Berry Kee Berry Kee Berry Odd Incense Mango Berry Figy Berry Figy Berry Figy Berry Oval Stone Wiki Berry Pomeg Berry Pomeg Berry Pomeg Berry Prism Scale Big Pearl Big Pearl Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom Red Card Fire Stone or Red Apricorn Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Rocky Helmet Everstone Everstone Everstone Everstone Rocky Helmet Hard Stone Hard Stone Metal Coat Metal Coat Room Service Berry Sweet Water Stone Mental Herb Cell Battery Sea Incense Chestro Berry Pecha Berry Pecha Berry Pecha Berry Sharp Beak Grepa Kelpsy Kelpsy Kelpsy Sharp Beak Clever Feather Clever Feather Clever Feather Clever Feather Sharp Beak Pretty Feather Pretty Feather Pretty Feather Pretty Feather Shell Bell Fossilized Fish Fossilized Fish Fossilized Fish Fossilized Fish Smoke Ball Galarica Cuff Ganlon Berry Sharp Beak Sweet Apple Snowball Aspear Berry Pecha Berry Cheri Berry Pecha Berry Terrain Extender Nugget Nugget Nugget Comet Shard Toxic Orb Qualot Berry Qualot Berry (or any EV Berry) Qualot Berry (or any EV Berry) Qualot Berry (or any EV Berry) White Herb Sticky Barb Sticky Barb Sticky Barb Sticky Barb

Technical Records

Output 1st Input 2nd Input 3rd Input 4th Input Agility Sitrus Berry Sitrus Berry Sitrus Berry Sitrus Berry Agility Sitrus Berry Figy Berry Figy Berry Figy Berry Agility Exp. Candy XS Exp. Candy XS Exp. Candy XS Exp. Candy XS Agility Exp. Candy S Exp. Candy S Exp. Candy S Exp. Candy S Aura Sphere Kelpsy Berry Kelpsy Berry Kelpsy Berry Kelpsy Berry Body Press Zinc Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Bulk Up Focus Band Fossilized Bird Balm Mushroom Hard Stone Dragon Claw Agauv Berry Iapapa Iapapa Iapapa Dragon Pulse Dragon Scale Razor Claw Razor Claw Razor Claw Energy Ball Leftovers Leftovers Leftovers Leftovers Flash Cannon Metal Coat Razor Claw Tart Apple Eviolite Future Sight Tamato Hondew Hondew Hondew Future Sight Exp. Candy M Exp. Candy M Exp. Candy M Exp. Candy M Grass Knot Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom Dynamax Candy Dynamax Candy Liquidation Pearl Stardust Pearl Strong Star Piece Low Kick Leppa Berry Oran Berry Oran Berry Oran Berry Low Kick Iron Iron Iron Iron Low Kick Zinc Zinc Zinc Zinc Heat Crash Cheri Berry Cheri Berry Cheri Berry Cheri Berry Heat Crash Occa Occa Occa Occa Heavy Slam Metal Coat Metal Coat Metal Coat Metal Coat Nasty Plot Iapapa Berry Iapapa Berry Rare Bone Rare Bone Psychic Fangs Rare Candy Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Psyshock Light Clay Light Clay Light Clay Light Clay Skill Swap Exp. Candy L Exp. Candy L Exp. Candy L Exp. Candy L Skill Swap Exp. Candy XL Exp. Candy XL Exp. Candy XL Exp. Candy XL Spikes Hondew Hondew Hondew Hondew Stored Power Payapa Berry Metal Coat Persim Berry Leftovers

Other

Output 1st Input 2nd Input 3rd Input 4th Input Balm Mushroom Big Mushroom Big Mushrooms Big Mushrooms Big Mushrooms Big Mushroom Tiny Mushroom Tiny Mushroom Tiny Mushroom Tiny Mushroom Big Nugget Nugget Nugget Nugget Nugget Big Pearl Pearl Pearl Pearl Pearl Comet Shard Star Piece Star Piece Star Piece Star Piece Comet Shard Sweet/Tart Apple Sweet/Tart Apple Sweet/Tart Apple Sweet/Tart Apple Pearl String Big Pearl Big Pearl Big Pearl Big Pearl Pearl String Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom Stardust Persim Berry or Rare Bone Oran Berry Oran Berry Oran Berry Star Piece Stardust Stardust Stardust Stardust

