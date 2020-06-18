Cram-O-Matic Recipes List for Pokemon Isle of Armor DLC

Cram-O-Matic Recipes List for Pokemon Isle of Armor DLC

The Cram-O-Matic in Pokemon Sword & Shield’s The Isle of Armor DLC lets you craft a variety of useful items by taking four items you might not need and combining them into one.

A group of players on the Pokemon Subreddit have already set to work cataloging all the known recipes for the Cram-O-Matic. In this article, we’ve organized the recipes for the most important items in three different categories – consumable items, held items and items you sell at the PokeMart for money – while also ignoring recipes that weren’t very efficient (Why use four Gold Bottle Caps for a PP Up when you can just use four Armorite Ore or four Big Nuggets?).

Note: If a recipe for the same thing is listed multiple times, then that means you’ll get the same thing for each of those recipes.

Here’s the Cram-O-Matic Recipe List for The Isle of Armor. We’ll update the article as new recipes are discovered.

Consumable Items

Output 1st Input 2nd Input 3rd Input 4th Input
Ability Capsule White Herb Rare Candy Rare Candy Rare Candy
Bottle Cap Big Nugget Big Nugget Big Nugget Comet Shard
Bottle Cap Big Nugget Big Nugget Comet Shard Comet Shard
Cracked Pot Spell Tag Destiny Knot Wishing Piece Lax Mint
Gold Bottle Cap Bottle Cap Bottle Cap Bottle Cap Bottle Cap
PP Up Armorite Ore Armorite Ore Armorite Ore Armorite Ore
PP Up Big Nugget Big Nugget Big Nugget Big Nugget
Pretty Feather Lum Berry Lum Berry Lum Berry Lum Berry
Pretty Feather Lum Berry Lum Berry Oran Berry Oran Berry
Rare Candy Comet Shard or Big Nugget Comet Shard Comet Shard Comet Shard
Rare Candy Power Weight Big Nugget Big Nugget Big Nugget
Wishing Piece Salac Salac Salac Salac
Wishing Piece Ganlon Ganlon Ganlon Ganlon
Wishing Piece Rare Bone Rare Bone Rare Bone Rare Bone
Wishing Piece Balm Mushroom Rare Bone Stardust Pearl
Wishing Piece Icy Rock Icy Rock Icy Rock Icy Rock

Held Items

Output 1st Input 2nd Input 3rd Input 4th Input
Absorb Bulb Sticky Barb Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom
Adrenaline Orb Dusk Stone Dynamax Candy Dynamax Candy Dynamax Candy
Adrenaline Orb Dusk Stone Dusk Stone Dusk Stone Dusk Stone
Air Balloon Mago Berry Balm Mushroom Big Mushroom Rare Bone
Air Balloon Mago Berry Lonely Mint Stardust Whipped Dream
Assault Vest Mago Berry Metronome Metronome Metronome
Black Sludge Oran Berry Oran Berry Oran Berry Oran Berry
Blunder Policy Pretty Feather Flower Sweet Quick Claw Rose Incense
Bright Powder Shed Shell Shed Shell Shed Shell Shed Shell
Cell Battery Fossilized Bird Fossilized Bird Fossilized Bird Fossilized Bird
Destiny Knot Pink Apricorn or Shiny Stone Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece
Dragon Fang Aguav Berry Hondew Berry Grepa Berry Tamato Berry
Dragon Fang Dmax Candy Dmax Candy Dmax Candy Dmax Candy or Stardust
Dragon Scale Life Orb Light Clay Light Clay Light Clay
Dragon Scale Dragon Fang Dragon Fang Dragon Fang Dragon Fang
Dubious Disc Light Ball Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece
Electric Seed Pecha Berry Pecha Berry Pecha Berry Pecha Berry
Everstone Hard Stone Hard Stone Hard Stone Hard Stone
Eviolite Rocky Helmet Rocky Helmet Rocky Helmet Rocky Helmet
Expert Belt Macho Brace or Power Weight Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom
Flame Orb Cheri Berry or Figy Berry Stardust Stardust Stardust
Flame Orb Fire Stone Fire Stone Fire Stone Fire Stone
Flame Orb Sun Stone Sun Stone Sun Stone Sun Stone
Flame Orb Sun Stone Exp. Candy M Exp. Candy M Exp. Candy M
Float Stone Wiki Berry Figy Berry Figy Berry Figy Berry
Float Stone Wiki Berry Wiki Berry Wiki Berry Wiki Berry
Float Stone Wiki Berry Rindo Berry Rindo Berry Rindo Berry
Float Stone Wiki Berry Mago Berry Aguav Berry Iapapa Berry
Grassy Seed Rawst Berry Pecha Berry Cheri Berry Pecha Berry
Grassy Seed Rindo Berry Rindo Berry Rindo Berry Rindo Berry
Grassy Seed Tiny Mushroom Honey Big Mushroom Honey
Hard Stone Float Stone Float Stone Float Stone Float Stone
Hard Stone Lagging Tail Lagging Tail Lagging Tail Lagging Tail
Hard Stone Star Piece Stardust Stardust Honey
Icy Rock Pomeg Berry Pomeg Berry or Any EV Bery Pomeg Berry or Any EV Bery Pomeg Berry or Any EV Bery
Icy Rock Ice Stone Any Evolution Stone Any Evolution Stone Any Evolution Stone
Icy Rock Ice Stone Ice Stone Ice Stone Ice Stone
Life Orb Dynamax Candy Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece
Life Orb Fossilized Drake Fossilized Drake Comet Shard Comet Shard
Light Ball Thunder Stone or Yellow Apricorn Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece
Macho Brace Any Held Item with “Power” as the first word Any Held Item with “Power” as the first word Any Held Item with “Power” as the first word Any Held Item with “Power” as the first word
Muscle Band Salac Salac Kelpsy Kelpsy
Misty Seed Moon Stone Moon Stone Moon Stone Moon Stone
Misty Seed Kee Berry Kee Berry Kee Berry Kee Berry
Odd Incense Mango Berry Figy Berry Figy Berry Figy Berry
Oval Stone Wiki Berry Pomeg Berry Pomeg Berry Pomeg Berry
Prism Scale Big Pearl Big Pearl Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom
Red Card Fire Stone or Red Apricorn Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece
Rocky Helmet Everstone Everstone Everstone Everstone
Rocky Helmet Hard Stone Hard Stone Metal Coat Metal Coat
Room Service Berry Sweet Water Stone Mental Herb Cell Battery
Sea Incense Chestro Berry Pecha Berry Pecha Berry Pecha Berry
Sharp Beak Grepa Kelpsy Kelpsy Kelpsy
Sharp Beak Clever Feather Clever Feather Clever Feather Clever Feather
Sharp Beak Pretty Feather Pretty Feather Pretty Feather Pretty Feather
Shell Bell Fossilized Fish Fossilized Fish Fossilized Fish Fossilized Fish
Smoke Ball Galarica Cuff Ganlon Berry Sharp Beak Sweet Apple
Snowball Aspear Berry Pecha Berry Cheri Berry Pecha Berry
Terrain Extender Nugget Nugget Nugget Comet Shard
Toxic Orb Qualot Berry Qualot Berry (or any EV Berry) Qualot Berry (or any EV Berry) Qualot Berry (or any EV Berry)
White Herb Sticky Barb Sticky Barb Sticky Barb Sticky Barb

Technical Records

Output 1st Input 2nd Input 3rd Input 4th Input
Agility Sitrus Berry Sitrus Berry Sitrus Berry Sitrus Berry
Agility Sitrus Berry Figy Berry Figy Berry Figy Berry
Agility Exp. Candy XS Exp. Candy XS Exp. Candy XS Exp. Candy XS
Agility Exp. Candy S Exp. Candy S Exp. Candy S Exp. Candy S
Aura Sphere Kelpsy Berry Kelpsy Berry Kelpsy Berry Kelpsy Berry
Body Press Zinc Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece
Bulk Up Focus Band Fossilized Bird Balm Mushroom Hard Stone
Dragon Claw Agauv Berry Iapapa Iapapa Iapapa
Dragon Pulse Dragon Scale Razor Claw Razor Claw Razor Claw
Energy Ball Leftovers Leftovers Leftovers Leftovers
Flash Cannon Metal Coat Razor Claw Tart Apple Eviolite
Future Sight Tamato Hondew Hondew Hondew
Future Sight Exp. Candy M Exp. Candy M Exp. Candy M Exp. Candy M
Grass Knot Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom Dynamax Candy Dynamax Candy
Liquidation Pearl Stardust Pearl Strong Star Piece
Low Kick Leppa Berry Oran Berry Oran Berry Oran Berry
Low Kick Iron Iron Iron Iron
Low Kick Zinc Zinc Zinc Zinc
Heat Crash Cheri Berry Cheri Berry Cheri Berry Cheri Berry
Heat Crash Occa Occa Occa Occa
Heavy Slam Metal Coat Metal Coat Metal Coat Metal Coat
Nasty Plot Iapapa Berry Iapapa Berry Rare Bone Rare Bone
Psychic Fangs Rare Candy Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece
Psyshock Light Clay Light Clay Light Clay Light Clay
Skill Swap Exp. Candy L Exp. Candy L Exp. Candy L Exp. Candy L
Skill Swap Exp. Candy XL Exp. Candy XL Exp. Candy XL Exp. Candy XL
Spikes Hondew Hondew Hondew Hondew
Stored Power Payapa Berry Metal Coat Persim Berry Leftovers

Other

Output 1st Input 2nd Input 3rd Input 4th Input
Balm Mushroom Big Mushroom Big Mushrooms Big Mushrooms Big Mushrooms
Big Mushroom Tiny Mushroom Tiny Mushroom Tiny Mushroom Tiny Mushroom
Big Nugget Nugget Nugget Nugget Nugget
Big Pearl Pearl Pearl Pearl Pearl
Comet Shard Star Piece Star Piece Star Piece Star Piece
Comet Shard Sweet/Tart Apple Sweet/Tart Apple Sweet/Tart Apple Sweet/Tart Apple
Pearl String Big Pearl Big Pearl Big Pearl Big Pearl
Pearl String Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom
Stardust Persim Berry or Rare Bone Oran Berry Oran Berry Oran Berry
Star Piece Stardust Stardust Stardust Stardust

