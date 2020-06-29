Crown Tundra Pokemon & Cut Pokemon List

A dataminer has shared what is believed to be the final list of returning Pokemon for the final DLC for Pokemon Sword & Shield: The Crown Tundra.
The list comes courtesy of Twitter user abcboy. While this is not verified information, the Pokemon on the list includes many of the Pokemon featured in trailers for The Crown Tundra. Regardless, we will update the list if anything changes once the DLC has been released.
— abcboy (@abcboy101) June 20, 2020
Here are the new Pokemon confirmed by Nintendo to be coming to The Crown Tundra:
Galarian Slowking
Galarian Moltres
Galarian Zapdos
Galarian Articuno
Regieleki
Regidrago
Calyrex
And here are the 119 Pokemon returning to the game, according to the leak:
029 Nidoran♀
030 Nidorina
031 Nidoqueen
032 Nidoran♂
033 Nidorino
034 Nidoking
041 Zubat
042 Golbat
124 Jynx
125 Electabuzz
126 Magmar
138 Omanyte
139 Omastar
140 Kabuto
141 Kabutops
142 Aerodactyl
144 Articuno
145 Zapdos
146 Moltres
147 Dratini
148 Dragonair
149 Dragonite
169 Crobat
238 Smoochum
239 Elekid
240 Magby
243 Raikou
244 Entei
245 Suicune
249 Lugia
250 Ho-Oh
252 Treecko
253 Grovyle
254 Sceptile
255 Torchic
256 Combusken
257 Blaziken
258 Mudkip
259 Marshtomp
260 Swampert
304 Aron
305 Lairon
306 Aggron
333 Swablu
334 Altaria
345 Lileep
346 Cradily
347 Anorith
348 Armaldo
359 Absol
363 Spheal
364 Sealeo
365 Walrein
369 Relicanth
371 Bagon
372 Shelgon
373 Salamence
374 Beldum
375 Metang
376 Metagross
377 Regirock
378 Regice
379 Registeel
380 Latias
381 Latios
382 Kyogre
383 Groudon
384 Rayquaza
442 Spiritomb
443 Gible
444 Gabite
445 Garchomp
466 Electivire
467 Magmortar
480 Uxie
481 Mesprit
482 Azelf
483 Dialga
484 Palkia
485 Heatran
486 Regigigas
487 Giratina
488 Cresselia
494 Victini
531 Audino
564 Tirtouga
565 Carracosta
566 Archen
567 Archeops
615 Cryogonal
641 Tornadus
642 Thundurus
645 Landorus
649 Genesect
696 Tyrunt
697 Tyrantrum
698 Amaura
699 Aurorus
703 Carbink
716 Xerneas
717 Yveltal
718 Zygarde
719 Diancie
721 Volcanion
785 Tapu Koko
786 Tapu Lele
787 Tapu Bulu
788 Tapu Fini
793 Nihilego
794 Buzzwole
795 Pheromosa
796 Xurkitree
797 Celesteela
798 Kartana
799 Guzzlord
803 Poipole
804 Naganadel
805 Stakataka
806 Blacephalon
The list of returning Pokemon seem to focus mostly on Legendary Pokemon, which makes sense as The Crown Tundra features explorable Pokemon Dens where where you can encounter Legendary Pokemon in Max Raid Battles according to the official website.
Another notable inclusion is all of the Ultra Beasts from Pokemon Sun & Moon and Pokemon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon. In the lore of Pokemon, Ultra Beasts are Pokemon originating from alternate dimensions.
The list also includes all the starters from the Hoenn region in Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald, some of the most popular starters in Pokemon history. They join the starters from Kanto, Alola and of course Galar that are in the game now.
Now here’s a list of Pokemon that didn’t make the cut to be included in either the base game or the two DLC expansions:
Weedle
Kakuna
Beedrill
Pidgey
Pidgeotto
Pidgeot
Rattata
Raticate
Spearow
Fearow
Ekans
Arbok
Paras
Parasect
Venonat
Venomoth
Mankey
Primeape
Bellsprout
Weepinbell
Victreebel
Geodude
Graveler
Golem
Doduo
Dotrio
Seel
Dewgong
Grimer
Muk
Drowzee
Hypno
Voltorb
Electrode
Chikorita
Bayleef
Meganium
Cyndaquil
Quilava
Typhlosion
Totodile
Croconaw
Feraligatr
Sentret
Furret
Ledyba
Ledian
Spinarak
Ariados
Mareep
Flaaffy
Ampharos
Hoppip
Skiploom
Jumpluff
Aipom
Sunkern
Sunflora
Yanma
Murkrow
Misdreavus
Unown
Girafarig
Pineco
Forretress
Gligar
Snubbull
Granbull
Teddiursa
Ursaring
Slugma
Magcargo
Houndour
Houndoom
Phanpy
Donphan
Smeargle
Poochyena
Mightyena
Wurmple
Silcoon
Beautifly
Cascoon
Dustox
Taillow
Swellow
Surskit
Masquerain
Shroomish
Breloom
Slakoth
Vigoroth
Slaking
Makuhita
Hariyama
Nosepass
Skitty
Delcatty
Meditite
Medicham
Plusle
Minun
Volbeat
Illumise
Gulpin
Swalot
Numel
Camerupt
Spoink
Grumpig
Spinda
Cacnea
Cacturne
Zangoose
Seviper
Castform
Kecleon
Shuppet
Banette
Tropius
Chimecho
Clamperl
Huntail
Gorebyss
Luvdisc
Deoxys
Turtwig
Grotle
Torterra
Chimchar
Monferno
Infernape
Piplup
Prinplup
Empoleon
Starly
Staravia
Staraptor
Bidoof
Bibarel
Kricketot
Kricketune
Cranidos
Rampardos
Shieldon
Bastiodon
Burmy
Wormadam
Mothim
Pachirisu
Buizel
Floatzel
Ambipom
Mismagius
Honchkrow
Glameow
Purugly
Chingling
Chatot
Carnivine
Finneon
Lumineon
Yanmega
Gliscor
Probopass
Phione
Manaphy
Darkrai
Shaymin
Arceus
Snivy
Servine
Serperior
Tepig
Pignite
Emboar
Oshawott
Dewott
Samurott
Patrat
Watchog
Pansage
Simisage
Pansear
Simisear
Panpour
Simipour
Blitzle
Zebstrika
Sewaddle
Swadloon
Leavanny
Ducklett
Swanna
Deerling
Sawsbuck
Alomomola
Tynamo
Elektrik
Elektross
Meloetta
Chespin
Quilladin
Chesnaught
Fennekin
Braixen
Delphox
Froakie
Frogadier
Greninja
Scatterbug
Spewpa
Vivillon
Litleo
Pyroar
Flabebe
Floette
Florges
Skiddo
Gogoat
Furfrou
Hoopa
Pikipek
Trumbeak
Toucannon
Yungoos
Gumshoos
Crabrawler
Crabominable
Oricorio
Minior
Komala
Bruxish
According to Twitter user Usagi-Tsuki, at total of 233 Pokemon have been cut from the game as of The Crown Tundra DLC. Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald saw the most cuts with 49 Pokemon while Pokemon Sun & Moon and Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon saw the least amount of cuts at 11 Pokemon.
Final roster:
Green = base pokemon
Dark Green = galar form
Blue = Transfer pokemon from home
Pink = galar form dlc
Orange = DLC
gen 1 cut = 34
gen 2 cut = 43
gen 3 cut = 49
gen 4 cut = 44
gen 5 cut = 31
gen 6 cut = 21
gen 7 cut = 11
total pokemon cut = 233 pic.twitter.com/F6GFDdKNL1
— Usagi-Tsuki (@lapin9666) June 20, 2020
Some of the exclusions are understandable, such as Spinda with its billions of variations in dot patterns or Pokemon that just don’t have enough fans to warrant including in the game (sorry, Probopass fans), but others are pretty baffling.
The list is notably missing some fan favorites like Ampharos and Ekans as well as some popular Mythical Pokemon like Deoxys, Darkrai, Shaymin and Arceus. Most puzzling, however, is the exclusion of Greninja, which won Google’s Pokemon of the Year contest.
