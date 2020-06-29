Crown Tundra Pokemon & Cut Pokemon List

A dataminer has shared what is believed to be the final list of returning Pokemon for the final DLC for Pokemon Sword & Shield: The Crown Tundra.

The list comes courtesy of Twitter user abcboy. While this is not verified information, the Pokemon on the list includes many of the Pokemon featured in trailers for The Crown Tundra. Regardless, we will update the list if anything changes once the DLC has been released.

Here are the new Pokemon confirmed by Nintendo to be coming to The Crown Tundra:

Galarian Slowking

Galarian Moltres

Galarian Zapdos

Galarian Articuno

Regieleki

Regidrago

Calyrex

And here are the 119 Pokemon returning to the game, according to the leak:

029 Nidoran♀

030 Nidorina

031 Nidoqueen

032 Nidoran♂

033 Nidorino

034 Nidoking

041 Zubat

042 Golbat

124 Jynx

125 Electabuzz

126 Magmar

138 Omanyte

139 Omastar

140 Kabuto

141 Kabutops

142 Aerodactyl

144 Articuno

145 Zapdos

146 Moltres

147 Dratini

148 Dragonair

149 Dragonite

169 Crobat

238 Smoochum

239 Elekid

240 Magby

243 Raikou

244 Entei

245 Suicune

249 Lugia

250 Ho-Oh

252 Treecko

253 Grovyle

254 Sceptile

255 Torchic

256 Combusken

257 Blaziken

258 Mudkip

259 Marshtomp

260 Swampert

304 Aron

305 Lairon

306 Aggron

333 Swablu

334 Altaria

345 Lileep

346 Cradily

347 Anorith

348 Armaldo

359 Absol

363 Spheal

364 Sealeo

365 Walrein

369 Relicanth

371 Bagon

372 Shelgon

373 Salamence

374 Beldum

375 Metang

376 Metagross

377 Regirock

378 Regice

379 Registeel

380 Latias

381 Latios

382 Kyogre

383 Groudon

384 Rayquaza

442 Spiritomb

443 Gible

444 Gabite

445 Garchomp

466 Electivire

467 Magmortar

480 Uxie

481 Mesprit

482 Azelf

483 Dialga

484 Palkia

485 Heatran

486 Regigigas

487 Giratina

488 Cresselia

494 Victini

531 Audino

564 Tirtouga

565 Carracosta

566 Archen

567 Archeops

615 Cryogonal

641 Tornadus

642 Thundurus

645 Landorus

649 Genesect

696 Tyrunt

697 Tyrantrum

698 Amaura

699 Aurorus

703 Carbink

716 Xerneas

717 Yveltal

718 Zygarde

719 Diancie

721 Volcanion

785 Tapu Koko

786 Tapu Lele

787 Tapu Bulu

788 Tapu Fini

793 Nihilego

794 Buzzwole

795 Pheromosa

796 Xurkitree

797 Celesteela

798 Kartana

799 Guzzlord

803 Poipole

804 Naganadel

805 Stakataka

806 Blacephalon

The list of returning Pokemon seem to focus mostly on Legendary Pokemon, which makes sense as The Crown Tundra features explorable Pokemon Dens where where you can encounter Legendary Pokemon in Max Raid Battles according to the official website.

Another notable inclusion is all of the Ultra Beasts from Pokemon Sun & Moon and Pokemon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon. In the lore of Pokemon, Ultra Beasts are Pokemon originating from alternate dimensions.

The list also includes all the starters from the Hoenn region in Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald, some of the most popular starters in Pokemon history. They join the starters from Kanto, Alola and of course Galar that are in the game now.

Now here’s a list of Pokemon that didn’t make the cut to be included in either the base game or the two DLC expansions:

Weedle

Kakuna

Beedrill

Pidgey

Pidgeotto

Pidgeot

Rattata

Raticate

Spearow

Fearow

Ekans

Arbok

Paras

Parasect

Venonat

Venomoth

Mankey

Primeape

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Doduo

Dotrio

Seel

Dewgong

Grimer

Muk

Drowzee

Hypno

Voltorb

Electrode

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Sentret

Furret

Ledyba

Ledian

Spinarak

Ariados

Mareep

Flaaffy

Ampharos

Hoppip

Skiploom

Jumpluff

Aipom

Sunkern

Sunflora

Yanma

Murkrow

Misdreavus

Unown

Girafarig

Pineco

Forretress

Gligar

Snubbull

Granbull

Teddiursa

Ursaring

Slugma

Magcargo

Houndour

Houndoom

Phanpy

Donphan

Smeargle

Poochyena

Mightyena

Wurmple

Silcoon

Beautifly

Cascoon

Dustox

Taillow

Swellow

Surskit

Masquerain

Shroomish

Breloom

Slakoth

Vigoroth

Slaking

Makuhita

Hariyama

Nosepass

Skitty

Delcatty

Meditite

Medicham

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Gulpin

Swalot

Numel

Camerupt

Spoink

Grumpig

Spinda

Cacnea

Cacturne

Zangoose

Seviper

Castform

Kecleon

Shuppet

Banette

Tropius

Chimecho

Clamperl

Huntail

Gorebyss

Luvdisc

Deoxys

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Bidoof

Bibarel

Kricketot

Kricketune

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Burmy

Wormadam

Mothim

Pachirisu

Buizel

Floatzel

Ambipom

Mismagius

Honchkrow

Glameow

Purugly

Chingling

Chatot

Carnivine

Finneon

Lumineon

Yanmega

Gliscor

Probopass

Phione

Manaphy

Darkrai

Shaymin

Arceus

Snivy

Servine

Serperior

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Patrat

Watchog

Pansage

Simisage

Pansear

Simisear

Panpour

Simipour

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Sewaddle

Swadloon

Leavanny

Ducklett

Swanna

Deerling

Sawsbuck

Alomomola

Tynamo

Elektrik

Elektross

Meloetta

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Scatterbug

Spewpa

Vivillon

Litleo

Pyroar

Flabebe

Floette

Florges

Skiddo

Gogoat

Furfrou

Hoopa

Pikipek

Trumbeak

Toucannon

Yungoos

Gumshoos

Crabrawler

Crabominable

Oricorio

Minior

Komala

Bruxish

According to Twitter user Usagi-Tsuki, at total of 233 Pokemon have been cut from the game as of The Crown Tundra DLC. Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald saw the most cuts with 49 Pokemon while Pokemon Sun & Moon and Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon saw the least amount of cuts at 11 Pokemon.

Final roster: Green = base pokemon

Dark Green = galar form

Blue = Transfer pokemon from home

Pink = galar form dlc

Orange = DLC gen 1 cut = 34

gen 2 cut = 43

gen 3 cut = 49

gen 4 cut = 44

gen 5 cut = 31

gen 6 cut = 21

Some of the exclusions are understandable, such as Spinda with its billions of variations in dot patterns or Pokemon that just don’t have enough fans to warrant including in the game (sorry, Probopass fans), but others are pretty baffling.

The list is notably missing some fan favorites like Ampharos and Ekans as well as some popular Mythical Pokemon like Deoxys, Darkrai, Shaymin and Arceus. Most puzzling, however, is the exclusion of Greninja, which won Google’s Pokemon of the Year contest.

