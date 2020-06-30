Fortnite Captain America Skin Could Arrive For July 4

If you think back to the time when Avengers: Infinity War crossed over with Fortnite, you’ll remember that Captain America’s shield made an appearance.

To coincide with that, we also received a couple of Avengers skins at the time, but there wasn’t a Captain America one.

Fast forward to 2020 and it’s looking like the most patriotic Marvel Comics hero could be getting his own skin and back bling in time for the fourth of July.

It’s become clear over the years that Epic Games has a good relationship with both Marvel and DC, so it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to hear this news.

Captain America Skin

Captain America will very soon be in the Item Shop together with several other items. — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) June 30, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, a Captain America skin and many other items will all be hitting the item shop at some point in the near future.

Captain America’s shield was in the game at some point, but it was a weapon instead of an actual back bling.

Perhaps what’s most interesting about the leak is that FortTory confirmed the shield will double as a back bling and a pickaxe.

Cap's shield can be used as a Backbling and as a Pickaxe https://t.co/TuxKti3HCY — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 30, 2020

Of course, all of this remains just a leak for the time being, but it’s still cool to see Epic Games bring in all of the comic book content.

Somehow, someway, Fortnite has become a beacon for comic book fans as it has Batman, Harley Quinn, Black Widow, Deadpool, Aquaman, and soon, it looks like Captain America will be joining the roster.

When Is He Coming?

Obviously, July 4 would be the best time to introduce this skin, but Epic isn’t really set to any type of time schedule for this.

Both Deadpool and Aquaman were pretty much introduced to the game without any sort of hype or fanfare, and it’s looking like Captain America will follow that same trend if he’s real.

For the time being, let’s keep an eye out for the fourth of July and if it doesn’t happen, then we can wonder what the plan is.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

