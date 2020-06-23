Fortnite Season 3 Adds New Firefly Jar Item

The first new item of Fortnite Season 3 has arrived in the form of Firefly Jars which will allow you to collect fireflies from around the map, jar them up, and then throw them and create a mini-explosion.

When you load up Fortnite for the first time on June 23, you’ll be met with another maintenance update, but it looks like this one added some new content under the guise of fixing some bugs.

We've released a maintenance patch on all platforms that addresses stability and includes improvements for Party Royale. On iOS, this patch also addresses the issue causing players to experience a higher rate of hitching on certain devices. pic.twitter.com/o1J4YI2BvU — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 23, 2020

The Firefly Jars don’t appear to be very powerful by any means, but it’s still fun to get some new items to play around with.

Here’s a deeper look at the new jars.

Fortnite Adds Firefly Jars

The new "Firefly Jars" item is out right now! Here's a clip of it! [via: @GavinK1ng]pic.twitter.com/cpPYHroEtk — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 23, 2020

In a video that was posted to Twitter by Fortnite leaker HYPEX, you can see that all you have to do is go up to some fireflies that are floating around the island and put them in a jar.

You don’t have to physically a jar in your inventory as collecting the bugs will automatically do that for you.

As for how effective these are, well, the answer is they aren’t going to be very strong. Also according to HYPEX, the fireflies will only deal 40 damage to players, so don’t look for them to have the same effectiveness of grenades, but they will still work in a pinch.

Will They Be Meta?

As they currently are, we can’t picture many top players finding a place in their inventory for these Firefly Jars, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be without their uses.

If you just landed and see a group of Fireflies around a body of water and your inventory is empty, then there’s no real downside to not picking them up.

40 damage is still 40 damage and considering that players will be without shield at the start of the game, that’s a massive hit to their health. We don’t know how much damage is dealt by the little flares that come off the initial blast, but we’ll take as much extra damage we can get.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

