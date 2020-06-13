Underwater Hatches Open Ahead of Fortnite Device Event

Believe it or not, but we’ve almost arrived at Fortnite Season 3 despite the unprecedented number of delays we’ve seen.

However, before we can get there, we have to first go through the Doomsday Event that has officially been titled “The Device” by Epic Games.

We do have a nice selection of leaks and rumors we can sift through to guess what will happen as a part of this event, but there’s really no telling for certain what the developers have in store for us.

What we do know is the teases for the upcoming event have started to ramp up as the underwater hatches that were activated a few weeks ago have been opened up as of today, June 13, and bubbles have started to shoot out of them.

The Hatches Are Open

THE HATCHES HAVE BEEN OPENED!! pic.twitter.com/wxuKhMQZYV — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 13, 2020

Fortnite leaker FortTory captured a video of these hatches being opened, but you can also check for yourself in the water surrounding The Agency if you’d like to see what’s going on for yourself.

It’s still a bit early to tell exactly what’s going to happen during this event, but it seems a bit clear that whatever happens will have a huge impact on The Agency.

We’ve seen a couple of leaks show The Agency suffers extensive damage as a result of this event, so that will definitely be something to look forward to.

Will The Map Flood?

Another leak we keep seeing float around out there is the entire map going underwater as a result of a flood.

The PlayStation Store leak ended up being one of the first concrete hints we’ve received about this rumor, leading many to believe that it was inadvertently confirmed as a result of that.

On top of the leak, an image of the map being flooded started to spread on social media, but the creator of it actually confirmed it to be fake.

That doesn’t mean the flood isn’t happening, it just means that the map we saw out there wasn’t real.

Fortnite Season 3 begins on June 17 and all of our questions will be answered then.

