We’re only two weeks in Fortnite Season 3, so it’s not really all that surprising to see more players discovering hidden secrets about the map each and every day.

Some players may have come across a mysterious boat floating out on the water that houses plenty of good loot. Getting your hands on this new ship early on will definitely help you gain an edge over your opponents and possibly result in a victory.

It appears that the spawn point is wildly inconsistent, with the only guarantee being that it’ll be found in the middle of the water somewhere.

Let’s narrow it down.

Where to Find Loot Boat

VideoVideo related to how to find the hidden loot boat in fortnite season 3 2020-06-26T12:13:33-04:00

Fortnite YouTuber Ali-A says players will have to scan the edges of the water upon jumping out of the Battle Bus. Of course, you’ll have to keep your eye open for a boat over the horizon.

Once you see it, hang out on the bus and jump out when you know you’ll be able to make it all the way over.

Upon landing on this boat, you’ll find an overabundance of loot that will hopefully be yours alone.

He mentions that this spot isn’t very popular yet, so you should be able to get a bunch of loot, and even a boat, uncontested.

Is It Worth The Hassle?

At the end of the day, it’s completely up to you if you want to land here to get some early loot. Yes, you can end up getting some very powerful gear, but there’s also a chance that it’ll be a dud and you’ll be stuck without a solid rotation spot.

If you’re trying to complete a challenge such as finishing in the Top 25, then this might not be a horrible idea as you’ll more times than not be all alone out here.

Maybe if you find some really high-end gear, then you’ll be able to transfer it all into a win. On the other hand, if you find nothing noteworthy, you’re practically guaranteeing an early exit since you won’t have any loot.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Season 3 Adds New Firefly Jar Item