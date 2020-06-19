Fortnite Season 3 June 19 Update: What Changed?

While Fortnite Season 3 officially released on June 17, we’ve already received our first update for the young season.

It wasn’t a major content update where we got new items or anything, but instead, this one targeted some nagging issues that were affecting players who were trying to enjoy the game.

As it turns out, this particular error targeted an issue where Fortnite could crash for players if they used their emote wheel. What made matters even worse is the fact that this happened across every platform, meaning something had to be done quickly.

What Changed?

We've released a maintenance patch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Mac to address this issue. This issue is now resolved on all affected platforms. pic.twitter.com/Ai8J9dYAHP — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 19, 2020

The update, which will be triggered once you start Fortnite up, will be fixing this particular issue.

“We’ve released a maintenance patch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Mac to address this issue,” reads the support tweet. “This issue is now resolved on all affected platforms.”

However, the patch hasn’t come through for Nintendo Switch players, so this problem will still persist if you’re on that platform, which will be something to be aware of.

Outside of that, it looks like that is the only thing this update fixed, so if you were hoping for a bit more, you’ll more than likely have to wait until next week.

When is the Next Big Update?

Epic Games tends to release weekly updates that will add new content and change parts of the game, but since we’ve already gotten Season 3 this week, we’ll likely have to wait until next week.

The start of a new season is always a very exciting time in Fortnite, so we can’t fault players too much for wanting to see what’s just over the horizon.

We have a long way to go before the start of the new season, so let’s sit back and see what Epic Games can come up with. We already have a decent idea of what to expect later on, such as the implementation of cars, but we don’t exactly know how we’re going to get to that point.

