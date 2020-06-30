Fortnite Leak Reveals Four New Cars & Racing LTM

At the start of Fortnite Season 3, Epic Games confirmed that drivable cars would be making an appearance at some point during the season.

Previous leaks have shown that the cars will require a gas can to fill up with, indicating that it’s possible to run out of fuel while driving the car.

While that sounds like it’ll be an inconvenience, perhaps the idea is this is what it’ll take to keep things balanced in Fortnite. Nevertheless, following the v13.20 update, we have even more information to dig into about the upcoming vehicles.

To coincide with the release of the cars, it looks like Epic Games will also be introducing a new LTM to go with it.

Four New Cars in Total

the new added Chrome ''Race'' LTM in the files currently has the following four cars mentioned as a vehicle. – PoliceCar

– RallyCar

– SportsCar

– TaxiCab

According to Fortnite leaker FortTory, there will be a total of four cars added to the game and they include the Police Car, Rally Car, Sports Car, and Taxi Cab.

On top of this, it sounds like there will be an LTM to go with it. The Chrome “Race” LTM includes these four vehicles in the files, so it looks like Epic Games will be giving us something to do with the cars.

FortTory also revealed the file strings that are tied to this LTM, indicating that you might be able to blow up your opponent’s vehicle, similar to Twisted Metal.

all strings related to the Chrome ''Race'' LTM: Race to the finish

Get to the finish line however you can

No points for second place

So faster is better

More than one way to win

Take out the competition if it helps

Teleporting to the starting line

It sounds like an interesting concept for sure, so it’ll be important to keep an eye on this going forward.

We do know that Epic Games is bringing back a bunch of old LTMs as part of the Summer Splash event, and it’s nice to see them also mixing in some new ones.

Will Cars Be Only in the LTM?

new posters got added – Bear

– Mudflap

– Prevalent

– Whiplash

While the cars are being revealed as part of the LTM, there’s been nothing so far that would indicate these vehicles will be stuck behind a special mode.

That means we should eventually see them in the regular battle royale lobbies, but we don’t know what havoc they’ll bring on the game.

We know that Epic Games knows how to balance vehicles now since we have the helicopters in the game now, but things were a bit dicey when we had planes and Ballers rule the meta near the end of Chapter 1.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

