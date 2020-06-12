Fortnite Leak Shows Agency Destruction After Device Event

After what feels like forever, Fortnite Season 2 is finally coming to a close but before that can happen we have to see what The Device Doomsday event is all about.

We’ve had all sorts of hints, rumors, and clues about what to expect from this event, but nothing has been set in stone.

According to a new leak, we know that The Agency will suffer a lot of damage following The Device event, and while leaks aren’t necessarily concrete facts, they are oftentimes more right than they are wrong.

This latest leak shows us a glimpse at what the center building at The Agency will look like following the upcoming event, and it’s looking like whatever is going to happen will certainly affect this spot of the map the most.

The Agency is Destroyed

According to Twitter user amrsatrio, who says they have gotten all of these images directly from the game files, The Agency will look completely different following this Doomsday Event.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard this location would be destroyed, so it’s starting to become increasingly likely that, at the very least, this spot will be wiped away following the event.

What’s interesting to note is that there is a two-day gap between The Device live event and the start of Season 3, so players will have the ability to explore the destruction for a little bit.

What Else Will Happen?

For the time being, it’s hard to tell what else will happen around the map, but we can likely expect other locations to see a lot of damage as well.

If the map flood leaks and rumors are actually true, there’s a chance we could see a lot more than just The Agency get impacted.

It’s still too early to tell for certain if the map flood will actually happen, but if it does, it’s only a matter of time before we all get to find out.

