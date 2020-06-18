Fortnite Leak Reveals How Cars Will Work in Season 3

Although the current Fortnite map has been covered in water, it won’t stay that way forever and Epic Games has already confirmed more vehicles will be on the way.

In the Season 3 debut trailer, we were given a look at actual cars as drivable vehicles, indicating they’d be arriving at some point during the season.

We don’t have a definitive timetable for their release, although we assume it’d happen once the water levels drop a little bit.

While we wait for that to happen, we can learn a little bit about how these cars will operate once they’re added to Fortnite. Obviously, the easy option would be to just have players get in them and drive, but according to leaks, it’ll be a bit more complicated than that.

Cars Will Take Gas

Fortnite Car Leak: Remember months back when I had leaked a Gas can that was set to be a type of "ammo"? Well it turns out the gas can will be used in order to re-fill the gas in your car once they are added to the game. pic.twitter.com/Cvn4lDcgpM — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 17, 2020

Like real life, the cars in Fortnite will require gas, at least according to leaks. Reliable Fortnite leaker FireMonkey indicates that you’ll need to refill the gas tank once it runs out, which is where these cans will come in handy.

It’s a curious design choice if this ends up coming true because the helicopters and boats both get by without the need to fill up.

How Will Cars Work?

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 3 | Battle Pass Gameplay TrailerUnlock your team of Drifters, build your own Umbrella and earn 1,500 V-Bucks back. https://www.fortnite.com Get the Chapter 2 – Season 3 Battle Pass now to instantly unlock the Fade and Ocean Outfits. Also, explore the Fortilla where you can unlock Challenges and gain Battle Pass XP. Be on the lookout for Aquaman, who will splash down later in the Season. Always wanted to customize your own Umbrella? Well now you can! Get the Battle Pass and get access to the Build-A-Brella. Complete Challenges and make this Umbrella uniquely yours. Dive in now! Play Fortnite Battle Royale, the completely free 100-player PvP mode. One giant map, A Battle Bus, Last one standing wins. ESRB Rating: Teen with Violence. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fortnite/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FortniteGame Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortniteGame/ Learn More: https://www.epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US/ #FortniteSeason3 #FortniteSplashdown 2020-06-17T06:01:38Z

Cars will likely be welcomed with open arms once the water level drops because of the sheer size the Season 3 map is.

Getting around by foot is never a quick endeavor in Fortnite, so it makes sense to have a wide array of mobility options to break up the monotony. However, we know from experience that not every vehicle Epic Games has ever introduced has been all that balanced.

The planes and Ballers both come to mind right away as examples of vehicles that weren’t exactly loved by the community at the end of their reign in the meta.

However, that was the past and since then most of the vehicles we’ve seen in Fortnite since then have been pretty well received, so we’ll give Epic the benefit of the doubt this time.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now on all platforms.

