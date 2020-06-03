Will Fortnite Season 3 Be Pushed Back Again?

As you might know already, the release of Fortnite Season 3 has been delayed twice now, and there’s a chance it could even be pushed back for a third time.

Following the death of George Floyd in police custody, protests have erupted across the United States and it has led many video game companies to release statements about the situation.

Many publishers and developers have gone the extra step and delayed their upcoming content for various games. Sony has delayed their PS5 presentation and Infinity Ward has delayed Modern Warfare Season 4.

Epic Games has already delayed Season 3 twice now, so you know they are hoping they won’t have to do it again, but it might just be a matter of time at this point.

The official Fortnite account hasn’t tweeted since May 29, which might mean nothing, but it could also mean everything.

Loserfruit’s Icon Series Skin Delayed

Perhaps in a sign of things to come, Loserfruit’s skin has been delayed. It was originally meant to arrive on June 3 according to various leaks, but she confirmed on her stream that she and Epic have decided to delay it.

This might not be a whole lot of evidence on its own, but when you consider the fact it’s an Icon Series skin for a rather large content creator, it can’t be easy to come to the decision to delay it.

That just leads us into our next question: what’s next?

Is Fortnite Season 3 Being Delayed Too?

While Epic Games hasn’t said anything about the season being pushed back again, it might only be a matter of time.

For the time being, the Doomsday Event is still on course to take place this Saturday, with the new season beginning just a few days later.

If the protests are still sweeping across the United States, a week from now, we might see Epic Games say something. Until that happens, we’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best.

Fortnite Season 3 is currently set to begin June 11 on all platforms.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Hand Cannon Gets Update Ahead of Season 3