Fortnite Season 3 Delayed For Third Time

As a result of the protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody, Epic Games has announced they will again be delaying Fortnite Season 3 and The Device Doomsday event.

This news was confirmed in a blog post on June 3 and it confirms what many fans have already feared would happen. The latest delay will now be the third time the season has been pushed back.

The Device event will now take place on June 15 while Season 3 is now set to begin on Wednesday, June 17.

The Fortnite Twitter account hadn’t tweeted in several days before confirming the news, so the writing was already on the wall and several prominent names have stated they heard rumors the season would be delayed.

Before Epic Games announced their delay, we saw other developers and publishers postpone events such as the PS5 showcase and the start of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s new season.

The New Season is Two Weeks From Today

As a result of this delay, everything has effectively been pushed back another week, meaning instead of a June 11 start, it’ll now be June 17.

The countdown timer that you are currently seeing in the lobby will more than likely be reset yet again to display the new time.

Instead of taking place on June 6, The Device Doomsday Event will now occur on June 15.

On the bright side, it gives players more time to unlock the golden Peely skin, but for those out there who were just waiting on the new season, they’ll now have to wait a bit longer.

Will There Be More Challenges?

One thing Epic Games has done in the past in extended seasons is introduce a set of overtime challenges just to give players something to do.

Unfortunately, there hasn’t really been any indication they plan on doing something similar this time around.

Instead, players will just have to wait around for something to happen. As a result of the event being pushed back again, we’re likely to get even more leaks about it, so at least fans will still have that to look forward to.

Other than that, it’s looking like we’re about to enter a long content drought. Buckle up because it’s going to feel like a long wait. Chapter 2’s initial season ran for 128 days and it’s looking like Epic is going to come very close to topping it with this one.

Barring any more delays, Fortnite Season 3 will begin on June 17.

